22.05.2020 18:15:00

Leading Healthcare Real Estate Investment Firm Announces New Leadership

DALLAS, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Caddis, a top national healthcare real estate investment firm, has named Lance Hardenburg managing partner. In his new role, Hardenburg oversees property management, medical office asset management, accounting and transaction teams. In 2017, Hardenburg joined Caddis as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Most recently, Hardenburg served as Chief Operating Officer.

Lance Hardenburg Managing Partner

Prior to joining Caddis in 2017, Hardenburg performed as Caddis' outside general counsel and was directly involved in all major company transactions since the firm's inception.

Former CEO, Jason Signor, stepped down to pursue new opportunities.

"It's been a privilege to help guide Caddis into a nationally recognized healthcare real estate investment firm since its inception and I'm honored to take on a new role to further the firm's trajectory," said Hardenburg. "Under the guidance of executive leadership, our talented team is very well positioned strategically. We are enthusiastic and confident about the future of our organization." 

In addition to overseeing day-to-day management of the real estate portfolio, Hardenburg will act as an internal advisor for the management and leadership of critical business units.

Before working with Caddis, Hardenburg spent more than two decades as a transactional attorney with positions at Hallet & Perrin, P.C. and Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP. Hardenburg earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan and holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University in Economics.

Starting with seven employees in 2008, Caddis' current portfolio consists of 71 properties in 12 states and over 4 million square feet worth over $1 billion. Today, nearly 70 employees work at offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Chicago and Rockville, Md.

About Caddis
Caddis®, is a top national real estate development, management, and investment firm based in Dallas operating exclusively within the healthcare sector. Our firm is comprised of a team of experienced real estate professionals across various disciplines making Caddis a complete, vertically integrated real estate platform. In-house capabilities include development, acquisitions, construction management, leasing, property management, financing, and accounting.

 

