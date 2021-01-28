Leading Healthcare Organizations Successfully Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Campaigns with Arcadia Analytics

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), the leading population health management and healthcare intelligence platform company, announced today that its healthcare customers have successfully begun nationwide multilingual COVID-19 vaccination outreach campaigns using tools launched earlier this month. Health plan, ACO, and IDN customers across the country are now engaging patients on COVID-19 safety, testing, resources, and vaccination.

These COVID-19 vaccine outreach initiatives build on a broader patient engagement campaign that saw providers and plans send millions of text messages in 2020 to drive patient engagement in a particularly challenging year, encouraging patients to receive critical preventative care like flu shots and childhood vaccinations, sharing information on telehealth availability, and supporting uninsured patients in registering for insurance. Arcadia customers have seen delivery rates exceeding 80% for text-based campaigns, with 16-25% of patients clicking through to screeners on messages that include surveys.

Critically, Arcadia's customers are able to leverage massive data sets and advanced algorithms to identify patients in need of additional services. Arcadia's predictive algorithms help surface the patients who would benefit most from a given intervention – with deliberate effort made to guard against bias and work to identify patients across a diverse population who can benefit from care.Arcadia's algorithms help the company's healthcare customers target resources at the patients where they can have the greatest effect. For example, healthcare organizations might invest in sending higher-touch notifications in an outreach campaign to higher-risk patients.

"So many people are suffering right now from a constellation of medical, social, and economic disasters," explained Arcadia chief medical officer Rich Parker, MD. "Getting communities vaccinated will be a huge step toward economic and social recovery, and we're working hard to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach. But because vaccination alone isn't enough, we're also helping our healthcare customers continue to educate their patients about staying safe, uncover needs in their communities, identify and intervene with high-risk patients, and monitor vaccination rates across demographics to ensure equitable access and series completion."

Some of the largest, most innovative, and most successful healthcare companies in the country use health data platform Arcadia Analytics as a foundation for population health management, including COVID-19 patient engagement. Arcadia enables COVID-19 vaccine outreach activities by supporting vaccination education and engagement, patient stratification and targeted outreach to high-risk patients and underserved groups, tracking and communications to ensure series completion, and reporting and analytics to track vaccinations and ensure equity in vaccine administration.

"Healthcare organizations are struggling on many fronts when it comes to vaccination outreach," explained Arcadia vice president Anna Basevich. "They need to overcome vaccine hesitancy, especially in historically underserved communities. Multilingual text-based communications from trusted primary care providers have been critically important as part of broader patient education efforts, and the ability to monitor for racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic inequities in vaccine distribution will be vital to ensuring we don't overlook underserved populations."

"Healthcare organizations also need to manage patient expectations," continued Basevich. "Not all patients who want the vaccine will be able to get it initially, and vaccine-related supply chain disruptions can disrupt operations and create confusion. Being able to rapidly reach out to patients about changes in vaccine appointments or other urgent communications is vital."

Basevich and Dr. Parker will host a complimentary interactive webinar on Feb. 3 from 1-2 p.m. Eastern, "COVID-19 Vaccination: Are you ready to engage?" Attendees are invited to learn:

How COVID-19 vaccine outreach – "the greatest patient engagement challenge of our lives" – sits within a broader historical and clinical context

Key challenges to impacting your vaccine program

Factors that help build patient trust when running a communications campaign

Effective strategies for public health education and engagement

How to stratify patients and run targeted outreach campaigns to high-risk and other cohorts

How to set up ongoing patient tracking and communications initiatives to ensure series completion

What you need to effectively report on and understand vaccine administration performance and ensure equity

How to nimbly handle outreach to patients when unexpected circumstances come up

About Arcadia

Arcadia (arcadia.io) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

