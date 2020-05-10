|
Leading Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer - Ocean Star Inc. - FDA CE Approved - to Deliver 5 Million Hand Sanitizers
NINGBO, China, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus spreading around the world, hand sanitizer is becoming essentially important for daily life and to protects us from the virus. And hand sanitizer is extremely in shortage.
Hand sanitizer manufacturer Ocean Star Inc. announced today that it has more than 5 million units of hand sanitizers ready to deliver. The company is following and complies with each step of the FDA's guidance. And the hand sanitizers contain 62-75% alcohol with different size containers over 30 types (10 ml-5000 ml).
More about Ocean Star Inc.
Private label hand sanitizer
Ocean Star has done OEM business for over 13 years, helping hundreds of local or global brands grow fast. They manufacture not only hand sanitizer but also hand wash, hand soap, alcohol-free hand sanitizer gel, sanitizer spray with pump, and hand sanitizer card-shaped spray. With the 8 million units/week of production capacity and 20 days leading time, they are ready to cooperate with more companies and distributors to help more people get hand sanitizer. At the same time, thanks to automated production equipment and mature processes, their product prices are very competitive with other suppliers.
For more information or to request quotes, please visit www.oceanstar-inc.com or contact them through the following details:
Manager: Kathy
Email: Kathy@oceanstar-inc.com
