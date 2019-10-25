Leading Gum Disease Experts in Moorestown, NJ, Canal Calem Periodontics Kicks Off this Season's Pinnacle Dental Study Club

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed periodontists, Drs. Mario Canal and Ben Calem of Canal Calem Periodontics, recently hosted a continuing education seminar titled, "Modern Anterior Composite Techniques," featuring guest speaker, Dr. Arthur Volker. The continuing education seminar was a part of the Pinnacle Dental Study Club, of which both doctors are co-directors. Passionate about oral health, Drs. Canal and Calem offer leading periodontal treatment in Moorestown and Medford, NJ, including treatments for gum disease and gingivectomy care, at their state-of-the-art practice.

"The objective of the Seattle Study Club is to promote high quality dental education here in South Jersey," says Dr. Calem. "When attendees walk out of the door, they are better educated, and they get it. They have a sense of accomplishment."

The event was the first of six continuing education seminars that the doctors have planned for the 2019-2020 study club members. The course is open to doctors and is part of the renowned Seattle Study Club, a national organization with over 250 affiliates. After completing all six seminars, participating doctors will earn 24.5 continuing education credits. This first seminar was held at The Mansion in Voorhees, NJ and featured keynote speaker, Dr. Arthur Volker, who lectured on "Modern Anterior Composite Techniques." The learning objectives of the seminar included:

Applying principles of smile design and analysis of proportions

Integrating dental aesthetics to smile design

Discussing composite options

Systematizing preparation protocols

Methodologies available for direct composites

Discussing polishing techniques

As periodontists, Drs. Canal and Calem specialize in the hard and soft tissues of the mouth. This often includes treatment for periodontal disease, or gum disease, an infection of the soft tissues that surround the teeth. If gums are not properly cleansed, the resulting gum disease can ultimately cause tooth loss.

Gum disease can be cleansed in a variety of ways depending on the patient's needs. Often osseous surgery or a gingivectomy is performed. A gingivectomy is a specialty treatment of the gums that is best performed by skilled periodontists. It involves the careful removal and reshaping of infected gum tissue. When gum disease cases are not as severe, timely gingivectomy care can cleanse infection from the gums and allow for proper reattachment to the tooth roots. As a dual benefit, a gingivectomy can also reshape the gums to a more aesthetic appearance.

Canal Calem Periodontics offers effective and experienced gum disease care for all stages of the disease. Additionally, patients can receive advanced dental care, including dental implant placement, bone grafting, tooth extractions and more, at this cutting-edge facility. Patients who require a gingivectomy or other advanced treatment can also benefit from sedation dentistry offered at the practice. Sedation options, like oral sedation and nitrous oxide, block sensations of discomfort and allow patients to feel relaxed.

Patients in need of leading periodontal care, including a gingivectomy, in Moorestown, NJ or surrounding areas can contact Canal Calem Periodontics at either of their two practice locations. Appointments can be made by calling 856-203-6588 for the Moorestown, NJ location or 609-534-5541 for the Medford, NJ location.

About the Periodontists

Canal Calem Periodontics offers modern periodontal treatments for patients in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. Since 1993, Canal Calem Periodontics has been a resource in South Jersey for providing comprehensive periodontal and implant therapy. Working closely with the general dentist, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem strive to improve their patients' oral health and re-develop their dentition, where necessary. Both Drs. Canal and Calem are active in the community through their involvement with Donated Dental Services and The Holocaust Survivor's Program. In addition, their strong belief in organized dentistry has led them both to serve as President of the Southern Dental Society. To learn more about the services they offer or to schedule a consultation at Canal Calem Periodontics visit http://www.canalcalemperio.com or call 609-534-5541 for the Medford, NJ office or 856-203-6588 for the Moorestown, NJ location.

SOURCE Canal Calem Periodontics