Leading Gases and Engineering Company Achieves Major Safety Results With MiX Telematics Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that Linde, a leading industrial, process and specialty gases company, has achieved major safety results across multiple countries with the help of MiX Telematics.

"Since Linde is a company that places great emphasis on safety, process optimisation as well as innovation, we wanted each of our fleets within the Region Middle East and Europe East (RME) to be equipped with a standardised combination of telematics solutions. Our main goals were to increase fleet safety by monitoring and managing driver behaviour as well as having the ability to track vehicle locations in real-time. Besides that, we also wanted to enhance their scheduling system with actual data," stated Holger Peschke, Senior Manager Logistics RME.

Since implementation of MiX Telematics' solutions, there has been a significant reduction in harsh acceleration, harsh braking and speeding incidents. In Romania, speeding was decreased by 97%. Within the Turkish and Greek fleets, speeding was also decreased alongside harsh acceleration and harsh braking. Overall, this has led to fewer crashes and an overall improvement in driver safety. For all RME countries, Linde's number of kilometres driven safely has increased fivefold in the last two years.

"These fantastic results are testament to the shared spirit of partnership and outstanding commitment to progressive fleet safety improvements through best practise use of our innovative telematics solution. Linde can truly be proud of these achievements and we will continue to strive together for further progress," says Jonathan Bates, Marketing Director MiX Telematics Europe.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

(JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). The company lives out their mission of making the world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making their customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high purity and specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

For further information:

Marion Calvet

Marketing Manager (Europe)

MiX Telematics (Europe), 6180 Knights Court,

Solihull Parkway,

Birmingham Business Park,

Birmingham, B37 7YB

Tel: +44-121-717-5360 / 5379

Mob: +44-7787-103-273

Email: Marion.Calvet@mixtelematics.com

Phil Sampson

Albany Communications

Tel: 01525-372494

Mob: 07885-152132

E-mail: psampson@albanycom.co.uk