20.02.2020 11:19:00

Leading Gases and Engineering Company Achieves Major Safety Results With MiX Telematics Solutions

BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT), a global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that Linde, a leading industrial, process and specialty gases company, has achieved major safety results across multiple countries with the help of MiX Telematics.

"Since Linde is a company that places great emphasis on safety, process optimisation as well as innovation, we wanted each of our fleets within the Region Middle East and Europe East (RME) to be equipped with a standardised combination of telematics solutions. Our main goals were to increase fleet safety by monitoring and managing driver behaviour as well as having the ability to track vehicle locations in real-time. Besides that, we also wanted to enhance their scheduling system with actual data," stated Holger Peschke, Senior Manager Logistics RME.

Since implementation of MiX Telematics' solutions, there has been a significant reduction in harsh acceleration, harsh braking and speeding incidents. In Romania, speeding was decreased by 97%. Within the Turkish and Greek fleets, speeding was also decreased alongside harsh acceleration and harsh braking. Overall, this has led to fewer crashes and an overall improvement in driver safety. For all RME countries, Linde's number of kilometres driven safely has increased fivefold in the last two years.

"These fantastic results are testament to the shared spirit of partnership and outstanding commitment to progressive fleet safety improvements through best practise use of our innovative telematics solution. Linde can truly be proud of these achievements and we will continue to strive together for further progress," says Jonathan Bates, Marketing Director MiX Telematics Europe.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

(JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). The company lives out their mission of making the world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making their customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high purity and specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com 

For further information:
Marion Calvet
Marketing Manager (Europe)
MiX Telematics (Europe), 6180 Knights Court,
Solihull Parkway,
Birmingham Business Park,
Birmingham, B37 7YB
Tel: +44-121-717-5360 / 5379
Mob: +44-7787-103-273
Email: Marion.Calvet@mixtelematics.com

Phil Sampson
Albany Communications
Tel: 01525-372494
Mob: 07885-152132
E-mail: psampson@albanycom.co.uk 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:33
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse? Kapitalschutz, Partizipation und Coupon in Einem
10:30
SAP: Bullen am Ruder
08:49
SMI nicht zu bändigen
07:21
Daily Markets: DAX – Weiterhin am Fibonacci-Fächer / Julius Bär – Kippt der Aufwärtstrend?
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
19.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.75% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
18.02.20
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
Merkel will nach Wechsel an CDU-Spitze Bundeskanzlerin bleiben
Sulzer steigert Umsatz und Gewinn zweistellig - Sulzer-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX verbuchte Aufschläge -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich höher
Amazon-CEO verkauft erneut Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Boeing findet neues Problem bei 737-Max-Krisenjets - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Ausblick: Swiss Re legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Katastrophenanleihen in Zeiten des Coronavirus: Auszahlungskriterien noch nicht erfüllt
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Valora-Aktie klettert: Valora hält Umsatz 2019 fast stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag um seinen Vortagesschluss. Der DAX bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;