Leading English Language Proficiency App Elsa Provides Free Access For Students

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ELSA, a Silicon Valley based company that uses speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their English pronunciation, today announces free ELSA PRO accounts for all students enrolled in elementary through high school (K-12) anywhere in the world. ELSA PRO provides 1600+ English lessons and a comprehensive pronunciation training curriculum that covers all sounds in American English.

"It's important that we support students around the world during this time of hardship and extended periods of school closures. We want to allow students to continue their English education through our mobile application ELSA Speak. As the world becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, international teams and remote workers are the new norm. English proficiency is an important skill for students to master and we hope this will help," said Ms. Vu Van, co-founder and CEO of ELSA.

ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) is an AI-powered app for the 1.5B language learners in the world to learn to speak English more fluently, thereby changing their careers and lives. ELSA uses proprietary speech technology with deep learning and AI to detect people's pronunciation mistakes with 95%+ accuracy. ELSA Speak listens to the way language learners pronounce words, sentences or conversations to pinpoint exact errors and provide real-time feedback on pronunciation mistakes with specific suggestions on how to improve. ELSA is used by many universities, professional English training programs and secondary schools in the US and internationally.

Starting today, all K-12 students around the world will have free access to an ELSA PRO account until June 30, 2020.

All free ELSA PRO accounts include:



Comprehensive assessment of all your phonetic challenges, including feedback on individual sounds, rhythm and intonations

Personalized curriculum that tailors to your specific pronunciation challenges

Access to 1,600+ English lessons and conversations covering 40+ different topics

Ability to keep track of your progress and improvement over time

For more information and to enroll for free ELSA PRO access, please visit: https://www.elsaspeak.com/covid19

If you are an educator and would like access to ELSA PRO for your school or your class, please contact us at support@elsanow.io.

About ELSA

Founded in 2015 by Stanford alum Ms. Vu Van, and Dr. Xavier Anguera, a veteran in speech recognition and AI, ELSA is a Silicon Valley based company that uses proprietary speech recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help language learners improve their English pronunciation. The inspiration for ELSA, the 2016 SXSWEdu winner, came when Vu realized that pronunciation and accent often pose as a hindrance for non-native employees in business. ELSA has raised $12 million in capital and is backed by leading VCs in Silicon Valley, Southeast Asia and Japan. The company also has offices in Portugal, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. For more information, visit: https://www.elsaspeak.com/en

