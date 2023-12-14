Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 0.2%  SPI 14'667 0.6%  Dow 37'248 0.4%  DAX 16'752 -0.1%  Euro 0.9534 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'539 0.2%  Gold 2'037 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'195 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8674 -0.4%  Öl 76.7 2.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Sika41879292ABB1222171Tesla11448018Swatch1225515
Top News
Euro nach deutlichem Anstieg im US-Handel nur wenig bewegt
Bitcoin Lightning-Netzwerk im Blick: Kryptohandel soll schneller und günstiger werden
Bank of America blickt ins Jahr 2024: So dürfte es für den US-Aktienmarkt weitergehen
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Meta-Aktie tiefer: EU-Start von Metas Kurznachrichtendienst Threads
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Leading Edge Materials Aktie [Valor: 33754544 / ISIN: CA52171T1003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.12.2023 22:00:00

LEADING EDGE RECEIVES CONTINUED HIGH GRADE COBALT-NICKEL RESULTS FROM SYSTEMATIC GALLERY CHIP SAMPLING, BIHOR SUD PROJECT, ROMANIA

finanzen.net zero Leading Edge Materials-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Leading Edge Materials
0.14 CAD -3.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LEADING EDGE RECEIVES CONTINUED HIGH GRADE COBALT-NICKEL RESULTS FROM SYSTEMATIC GALLERY CHIP SAMPLING, BIHOR SUD PROJECT, ROMANIA

- Sampling exceeds high grade Co-Ni-Au mineralization within Gallery G7

- Multiple Co-Ni-Au-mineralized zones within a 400 m long section

- Highlights include 6.7% Co, 13.0% Ni, 7.5 g/t Au with 33% exceeding 0.44% Ni equivalent*

Vancouver, December 14, 2023 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) is pleased to announce it has received further positive assay results for Co-Ni-Au from Gallery 7. This second batch of 104 samples prolongate the zone of Co-Ni-Au-occurrences by about 250 m to a total length of roughly 400 m NNW-SSE, and constitute the central-southern part of G7 at the Bihor Sud project in Romania.

Eric Krafft, Chief Executive Officer states: "We are very excited to see that our new assays demonstrate persistence of Co-Ni-Au-mineralization into G7, opening further, previously unknown potential. In combination with our mapping results, clearly outlining the structural context and strike/dip directions of mineralized zones, these findings yield immediate drill targets. The Company has therefore decided to skip channel sampling of these zones but proceed directly to an underground drill program.”

Co-Ni-Au in Gallery 7
Observed Co-Ni-mineralization extends a considerable distance and will add to the overall strike length of the total mineralized G7 segment. The structurally controlled mineralized zones are commonly traced on the gallery walls over few metres to few tens of metres and are on the order of 20-80 cm thick but may occur in a stacked manner with barren material in between. Mineralization occurs on the foliation of schists, on the cleavage in schists, and on faults. A total of 104 chip samples were collected from G7 (see Table 1), and extends the sampling and assay results reported on October 25, 2023.

Chip samples mostly of 0.5-2 kg, were collected from mineralized zones identified visually on mapping and by handheld XRF. Exposed mineralization was sampled at a spacing of approximately 1 metre along strike to understand the extent of mineralized zones on the gallery walls in preparation of a follow-up drilling campaign. All Co-Ni-Au results available to date are displayed schematically on the gallery plan in Fig. 2.

*Nickel equivalent grades are based on the following metal prices; Gold 1978 US$/oz, cobalt 33,420 US$/t, nickel 18,000 US$/t.

Figure 1: License overview map showing the location of the Gallery 7. The extent of galleries is only schematically given.

Sample preparation and gold assays were performed by ALS Romania; assays for all other elements were performed by ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (Loughrea). The QP has reviewed the QA/QC data including sample handling, security and analytical procedure, and has no doubt that the reported results were obtained to best industry practices. Samples were chipped from marked places at the gallery walls, immediately bagged, the bags solidly closed and locked away so that no manipulation could occur. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed to 70 % passing -2mm, and a 250 g split was pulverized to +85 % passing 75 µm. Samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay of a 30 g subsample with an AAS finish, and for 33 elements with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. Standard, blank, and duplicate results suggest that the reported data is accurate.

Figure 2: G7 chip sample results to date.

Table 1: Chip assay results from mineralized exposures along a 250 m segment in Gallery 7, spaced approximately 1 metre apart in individual exposures (Ni-equivalent: normal font <0.44%, italics 0.44-1.7%, bold >1.7-8%, bold italics >8%).

Sample Number Gold g/t Cobalt % Nickel %   Sample Number Gold g/t Cobalt % Nickel %
VLG07C105 0.01 0.07 0.14   VLG07C157 0.005 0.02 0.00
VLG07C106 2.6 0.47 3.37   VLG07C158 0.01 0.03 0.00
VLG07C107 3.3 0.45 8.98   VLG07C159 0.01 0.07 0.01
VLG07C108 2.67 0.33 4.55   VLG07C160 0.005 0.10 0.02
VLG07C109 1.01 0.36 2.98   VLG07C161 0.01 0.05 0.01
VLG07C110 1.78 0.26 2.29   VLG07C162 0.005 0.03 0.01
VLG07C111 0.08 0.08 0.04   VLG07C163 0.01 0.05 0.01
VLG07C112 0.32 1.28 0.27   VLG07C164 0.01 0.03 0.01
VLG07C113 0.03 0.21 0.09   VLG07C165 0.01 0.10 0.03
VLG07C114 0.05 0.27 0.08   VLG07C166 0.005 0.02 0.00
VLG07C115 7.47 1.04 2.09   VLG07C167 0.005 0.01 0.00
VLG07C116 2.98 0.42 7.24   VLG07C168 0.005 0.04 0.01
VLG07C117 0.02 0.10 0.06   VLG07C169 0.005 0.04 0.02
VLG07C118 0.03 0.12 0.39   VLG07C170 0.01 0.22 0.10
VLG07C119 0.19 2.47 0.75   VLG07C171 0.02 0.12 0.06
VLG07C120 0.01 0.04 0.02   VLG07C172 0.03 0.26 0.14
VLG07C121 0.01 0.07 0.11   VLG07C173 0.02 0.19 0.06
VLG07C122 0.13 0.26 0.19   VLG07C174 0.005 0.03 0.01
VLG07C123 0.01 0.16 0.09   VLG07C175 0.02 0.84 0.58
VLG07C124 0.02 0.08 0.17   VLG07C176 0.02 0.54 0.29
VLG07C125 0.005 0.02 0.01   VLG07C177 0.005 0.38 0.20
VLG07C126 0.02 0.02 0.01   VLG07C178 0.005 0.04 0.04
VLG07C127 0.45 0.43 1.33   VLG07C179 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C128 0.02 0.19 0.28   VLG07C180 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C129 0.03 0.03 0.03   VLG07C181 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C130 0.01 0.05 0.02   VLG07C182 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C131 0.01 0.31 0.06   VLG07C183 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C132 0.005 0.01 0.01   VLG07C184 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C133 0.005 0.01 0.00   VLG07C185 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C134 0.005 0.00 0.01   VLG07C186 0.01 0.00 0.00
VLG07C135 0.17 1.83 8.03   VLG07C187 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C136 0.03 0.04 1.30   VLG07C188 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C137 0.005 0.02 0.02   VLG07C189 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C138 0.005 0.08 0.08   VLG07C190 0.01 0.00 0.00
VLG07C139 0.65 0.10 5.20   VLG07C191 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C140 0.01 0.10 0.06   VLG07C192 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C141 0.01 0.08 0.12   VLG07C193 0.005 0.00 0.00
VLG07C142 0.04 0.14 1.62   VLG07C194 0.01 0.01 0.01
VLG07C143 0.05 0.07 1.00   VLG07C195 1.16 0.20 0.08
VLG07C144 0.04 0.32 1.77   VLG07C196 0.02 0.04 0.46
VLG07C145 0.005 0.13 0.07   VLG07C197 0.29 0.50 0.88
VLG07C146 0.005 0.04 0.04   VLG07C198 0.04 0.19 0.18
VLG07C147 0.01 0.08 0.06   VLG07C199 0.005 0.03 0.02
VLG07C148 0.02 0.08 0.03   VLG07C200 0.005 0.00 0.01
VLG07C149 0.005 0.02 0.02   VLG07C201 0.06 6.27 13.00
VLG07C150 0.38 0.13 10.70   VLG07C202 0.005 0.15 0.27
VLG07C151 0.005 0.02 0.02   VLG07C203 0.005 0.01 0.01
VLG07C152 0.01 0.14 0.04   VLG07C204 0.03 0.01 0.02
VLG07C153 0.005 0.01 0.01   VLG07C205 0.01 0.01 0.02
VLG07C154 0.02 0.19 0.07   VLG07C206 0.01 0.00 0.01
VLG07C155 0.005 0.13 0.07   VLG07C207 0.01 0.00 0.01
VLG07C156 0.01 0.03 0.01   VLG07C208 0.01 0.01 0.01

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by, a Martin S. Oczlon, PhD Geol, CEngMIMMM, a consultant to Leading Edge Material and Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101”).

The QP has reviewed and verified the QA/QC data including sample handling, security and analytical procedure, and has no doubt the reported results have been obtained by the laboratory to best industry practices.

Sample preparation and gold assays were performed by ALS Romania; assays for all other elements were performed by ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (Loughrea).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Eric Krafft, CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeadingEdgeMtls
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

About Leading Edge Materials
Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may”, "would”, "could”, "will”, "intend”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future business activities and involves risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Leading Edge Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Leading Edge Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:21 DAX 40 knackt 17.000er-Marke – Nach der Fed ist vor der EZB
12:03 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
09:49 UBS KeyInvest: Ausblick – Rosige Zukunftsaussichten/Apple / Intel – Mit Power durchs Jahr 2024
09:47 SMI fester erwartet
09:46 Marktüberblick: BASF von Kaufempfehlung beflügelt
09:00 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
01:00 ESTR and SOFR: Pricing Rate Cuts for Different Reasons?
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
12.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Lindt & Sprüngli, Netflix, VISA
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'641.83 19.82 SMIR9U
Short 11'868.16 13.82 OESSMU
Short 12'311.47 8.89 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'209.95 14.12.2023 17:31:35
Long 10'747.11 19.99 SSSMQU
Long 10'469.82 13.33 SSOMVU
Long 10'032.70 8.82 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Selecta in der Krise: Selecta steht angeblich vor Verkauf - Offenbar keine Chance mehr auf einen Börsengang
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
Swiss Re-Aktie rutscht ab: Swiss Re kauft britischen Spezialisten für die Erforschung von Wasserrisiken
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag stark gefragt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS-Tochter Credit Suisse zahlt in USA Millionenbusse - UBS verstärkt Bemühungen um Rückforderung von CS-Boni - Stellenabbau in China
Schweizer Börse SIX rechnet mit Milliardenverlust
DocMorris-Aktie wird mit kräftigem Kursplus belohnt: Deutscher Bundestag beschliesst Gesetz zum E-Rezept
ams OSRAM-Aktie tief im Minus: ams OSRAM stellt vollständigen Finanzierungsplan vor
Fed bestätigt Leitzins und avisiert Senkungen im nächsten Jahr
Veränderte Bedingungen: Diesen Tipp hatte Charlie Munger wenige Wochen vor seinem Tod an Anleger von heute

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit