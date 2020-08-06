06.08.2020 23:45:00

Leading Edge Materials Provides Update on Bihor Sud Exploration License Application in Romania

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) provides a further update on the tender process for the Bihor Sud Exploration License in Romania.

As announced on January 29, 2020, the adjudication of the competitive tender round for the Bihor Sud Exploration License (the "Exploration License") by the Agenţia Natională Pentru Resurse Minerale ("NAMR") has been suspended while the Bucharest Court of Appeal (the "Court") is judging an appeal against NAMR lodged by the competing bidder for the exploration license, Global Centurions S.R.L. (the "Case").

The Company has been informed that the Court published a ruling today dismissing the Case in full as ungrounded. The Court will now proceed to serve the parties of the Case with the full ruling upon which a 15-day appeal window opens. Subject to the ruling not being appealed, the ruling becomes final and NAMR can reinstate the adjudication process of the competing bids for the Exploration License. Leading Edge Materials will advise the market as further information becomes available.

The Bihor Sud Exploration License application covers 25 square kilometers in the Northern Apuseni Mountains of Transylvania.  Bihor Sud lies within the Western Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, a well-mineralized district that includes the Timok copper-gold project along with the Skouries, Chelopech, Bor and Majdanpek deposits.  The Northern Apuseni Mountains are famous for high grade skarn and carbonate replacement mineralization with historic production of Cu, Mo, Ag, Au, Zn, U and Pb associated with Tethyan Arc intrusions.  The area under application includes a substantial former mine that was closed in 1998.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the sustainability transition of society. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden), Bergby lithium project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.leadingedgematerials.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 6, 2020, at 2:45 pmVancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM", OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF" and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE".  Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-edge-materials-provides-update-on-bihor-sud-exploration-license-application-in-romania-301108109.html

SOURCE Leading Edge Materials

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 44.81
0.52 %
Geberit 515.40
0.27 %
Lonza Grp 567.80
0.21 %
ABB 23.58
0.13 %
Novartis 76.01
0.08 %
LafargeHolcim 43.51
-0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 315.05
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’752.00
-0.74 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-1.26 %
Swisscom 479.80
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:16
Vontobel: Siemens Healthineers: Milliardenschwere Akquisition
13:45
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
11:30
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
09:19
Weekly-Hits: US-Aktienmarkt “Big Techs” schreiten voran – Spotify Technology Leise Moll-Töne aus Schweden – Rohstoffmonitor Juli 2020
08:57
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Lufthansa-Aktie gibt ab: Corona-Krise sorgt für erneuten Milliardenverlust - Betriebsbedingte Kündigungen nicht mehr vermeidbar
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz
Beyond Meat legt wenig überraschende Zahlen vor - Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst leichter -- Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich schwächer
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil: Nach einem Ausflug in die Gewinnzone ging es im Verlauf wieder abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Rote Vorzeichen wurden unterdessen mehrheitlich aus Fernost gemeldet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB