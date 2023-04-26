Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Leading Edge Materials Aktie [Valor: 33754544 / ISIN: CA52171T1003]
26.04.2023 20:30:00

Leading Edge Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Leading Edge Materials
0.19 CAD -2.56%
LEADING EDGE MATERIALS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Vancouver, April 26, 2023Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials” or the "Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) announces the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting”).

A total of 61,085,647 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 36.90% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. All the matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 22, 2023, were voted in favour, including: (a) fixing the size of the Board of the Company to three; (b) the approval of the stock options plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of grant; and (c) the appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accounts, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.
Messrs. Lars-Eric Johansson, Daniel Major and Eric Krafft were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company, with the percentage of votes cast for each director as follows:
  

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Lars-Eric Johansson61,073,50999.9812,1380.02
Daniel Major61,068,50999.9717,1380.03
Eric Krafft61,072,18199.9813,4650.02

Additional details of the results of the Meeting are provided in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The Company also announces granting of stock options (the "Options”) to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 4,700,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares”) of the Company, at exercise price of C$0.195 per Optioned Share, expiring on the date that is 5 years from the date of grant for directors and officers and three years from the date of grant for consultants. The Options will vest 33% on the date of the grant, 33% one year after the date of grant and 34% two years after the date of grant. The Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Option Plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Eric Krafft, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:
info@leadingedgematerials.com
www.leadingedgematerials.com

Follow us
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeadingEdgeMtls
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leading-edge-materials-corp/

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

Additional Information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 26, 2023, at 11:30 am Vancouver time.

Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol "LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol "LEMSE". Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and may be contacted via email CA@mangold.se or by phone +46 (0) 8 5030 1550.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information”, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may”, "would”, "could”, "will”, "intend”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company’s future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Attachment


