Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange PayBito to Add More Altcoins to the Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange PayBito has revealed its plans to add more prominent crypto assets and altcoins to its coin portfolio by the end of 2020. The platform is globally recognized for its extensive coin listing, which comprises major cryptocurrencies from around the world. It's been a while since the crypto exchange has been on expansion mode. It was fast to launch the trading platform in India, which got its ban on crypto trading lifted a few months ago. PayBito is the only among cryptocurrency exchanges in India to offer such a diverse portfolio of crypto assets.

"PayBito keeps novelty as a constant within the platform through the inclusion of new assets or advanced features to offer the best trading experience to the users. Expansion of the coin listing is our strategic move to diversify the trading options, especially in emerging markets like India and enable the users to profit more from the trading activities", commented Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of PayBito.

At the beginning of the year, PayBito added several prominent crypto assets to the platform, to diversify the trading options for its global users. This time the exchange also wants to focus on the emerging assets that have shown promising growth in the industry. Overall the expansion of the crypto portfolio will offer varied trading prospects to PayBito's global user base.

PayBito follows a rigorous protocol for its coin listing process. The exchange has a panel of experienced and knowledgeable professionals who assess each crypto asset thoroughly before adding it to the trading platform to ensure that the users have safe and fulfilling trading experience. At present, their coin portfolio comprises of Bitcoin (BTC), HCX, Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), EOS, Basic Attention Token (BAT), Ethereum Classic (ECH), Bitcoin SV, Ripple (XRP) and many more.



About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

