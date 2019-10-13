+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.10.2019 04:13:00

Leading Construction Catastrophe Trial Lawyers From SMBB Available To Discuss Today's Fatal Construction Site Disaster In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorneys from Saltz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett, & Bendesky (SMBB), national authorities on catastrophic building construction and crane failures, such as the tragedy at the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans today, are now available to discuss the disaster with members of the media.  

SMBB lawyers Robert J. Mongeluzzi and David L. Kwass, partners in the Philadelphia-based firm, and their colleagues extend their deepest sympathies to all those impacted by today's devastation. The veteran litigators co-chair the crane accident group of a professional national association of trial attorneys.

"There is no acceptable excuse for this catastrophe," stated Mr. Mongeluzzi today after examining highly detailed video of the site. "Properly planned and safely managed construction sites do not collapse. The investigation will likely reveal egregious errors that led to the structural failure. The disturbing images of the disaster are eerily similar to the Tropicana Hotel & Casino multi-story-garage collapse in Atlantic City, NJ, which was caused by the failure to properly reinforce the concrete structure with steel rebar."

Mr. Mongeluzzi is among the leading construction-collapse lawyers in the world. He was lead counsel in that 2003 Tropicana collapse that killed four and the 2013 Philadelphia Salvation Army collapse that killed seven. The cases resolved for a combined $328 million.

Based on their extensive experience litigating complex, catastrophic construction-related cases, including those involving various types of structural collapse and equipment/mechanical failures, Mr. Mongeluzzi and Mr. Kwass frequently lecture and publish regarding the legal aspects, including safe construction practices.

Members of their rapid response legal team includes Andrew R. Duffy and Jeffrey P. Goodman

Contacts:
Andrew R. Duffy / 609.320.4919 / arduffy@smbb.com
Robert J. Mongeluzzi / 215.850.6571 / rmongeluzzi@smbb.com
David L. Kwass / 215.518.0467 / dlkwass@smbb.com
Jeffrey P. Goodman / 215 840.6450 / jpgoodman@smbb.com
Steph Rosenfeld / 215.514.4101 / steph@idadvisors.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-construction-catastrophe-trial-lawyers-from-smbb-available-to-discuss-todays-fatal-construction-site-disaster-in-new-orleans-300937542.html

SOURCE SMBB

