Leading channel and sales enablement software provider, Mindmatrix, ends 2019 on a high-note and is poised for exponential growth in 2020

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading sales and channel enablement company, Mindmatrix, announced a growth of over 45% in the year ending December, 2019. In the past year, Mindmatrix acquired 100+ new clients, adding some more big names to its client list including Office Depot OfficeMax, Meriplex, and Amazic.

In 2019, Mindmatrix continued to make powerful enhancements to its software throughout the year further strengthening its solution selling capabilities to enhance collaborative selling experience for vendors and partners. On the direct sales enablement front, the company enhanced its sales automation toolkit to make it more powerful across the board for direct sales, reps and also for partners.

2019 was an eventful year for Mindmatrix as the company completed over two decades in the business. A pioneer of sales and channel enablement solution, Mindmatrix has always been in the forefront when it came to sales and channel enablement industry events and seminars. This year Mindmatrix participated in over 10 leading industry shows including the Sales Enablement Soiree, Channel Focus North America, CompTIA ChannelCon, The Channel Partners Evolution and Expo, to name a few.

2019 also saw Mindmatrix CEO, Harbinder Khera, winning the Influential leader award. The award was a part of CRM Destination Magazine's 2019 Market Awards. Harbinder was one of the three CEOs to be awarded the title, the other two being Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM and Wellford Dillard, the CEO of CM Group. Harbinder Khera and Mindmatrix were recognized for steering the industry away from siloed solutions to a single platform that can meet the needs of marketing, operations, and sales professionals.

As one of the oldest players in the sales and channel enablement sphere, Mindmatrix also hosted several thought-leadership webinars this year on a wide range of topics including Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Partner Marketing, Partner Enablement, Sales Enablement and Sales Automation.

In the last quarter of the year, Mindmatrix also redesigned its corporate website to offer a sleek and unique feel for an automated, tech-savvy environment, providing a glimpse into what it is like to take on each component of Mindmatrix's One Platform with style and ease. In April 2020, Mindmatrix will be hosting its Channel and Sales Enablement event as well. The event will bring top industry experts and thought leaders from across the country to discuss and shape the future of sales and channel enablement.

Speaking of Mindmatrix's goals for 2020, CEO Harbinder Khera said, "We have a lot of software additions in store for 2020, but more importantly, we are engaging our clients in new ways that will shape the future of the platform as well as our company. I thank my team for another successful year, and for always bringing creative ideas to the forefront, which I believe will help us achieve even more in 2020."

