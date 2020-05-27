Leading Canadian CRO dicentra partners with innovative clinical trial solution company Rize Health

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rize Health, an innovative clinical trial platform, has announced its partnership with dicentra, seeking to provide them with revolutionary clinical trial solutions.

Through this strategic partnership, Rize Health will provide dicentra with its clinical trial management platform, an end-to-end solution that enables onboarding, scheduling, and remote data capture - right from your fingertips. The progressive Contract Research Organization (CRO), dicentra, is staying ahead of the curve and ensuring they continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to their 1200 international clients. Introducing them to on-demand, convenient access to clinical trials.

"We are extremely excited to partner with dicentra, it's a testament of our team's tireless effort over the last year," said Adrian Ferreira, CEO and Co-Founder of Rize Health. "dicentra's deep understanding of clinical trials, their expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is complementary to how the Rize team works. We believe this will help us to continue to create industry-leading technology."

"One of our primary points of differentiation as a CRO is our constant attention on how to improve our processes and efficiencies," states Peter Wojewnik, Vice President of Growth, Marketing, & Sales at dicentra. "Implementing the Rize platform into our operations is a testament to these efforts. We see this as a natural step for us to stay at the forefront, using the latest technology, and continuously providing our clients with the best available service."

About dicentra

dicentra is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. Our beautiful CRO clinic is located in the heart of downtown Toronto, one of the world's most multicultural cities, boasting over 200 ethnic groups. With over 6.5 million people located right at our doorstep, we are able to recruit study subjects for clinical trials at a very fast rate, allowing our study sponsors to obtain their results sooner. We work with global brands and have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1,200 companies internationally. Our clients look to us to help protect their bottom line while integrating our team as a part of theirs. This is a result of the continuous efforts we make to provide the highest level of client care.

About Rize Health

Rize Health seeks to solve the unpleasant experience of participating in clinical trials. Remaining unchanged for years despite every aspect of society undergoing radical change, Rize saw an opportunity to make a difference. By turning archaic methods into an interactive portal, we revolutionized how participants engage in clinical trials. With on-demand, convenient access to clinical trials, It's simple. It's Rize.



SOURCE dicentra