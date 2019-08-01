Leading British Columbia Drug, Alcohol, Trauma, and PTSD Residential Treatment Centre, Sunshine Coast Announces Extended Care Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), considered one of the best residential drug, alcohol, PTSD, and trauma treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce new extended care options. Extended care allows clients who no longer require the intensity of primary treatment but, due to personal reasons, are not ready to return home to stay at the facility. It's yet another option in the full suite of recovery services offered by SCHC.

"Our goal is always to offer to clients the services that they want and need," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "Extended care allows certain clients to remain on site as they transition back into healthy living. It's yet another option so that we can work with clients to create a customized treatment program that meets their unique needs."

Persons seeking a brochure on extended care can reach out to SCHC via the website. Those who would like to browse services online can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/addiction-treatment/. Another option for those in a specific city is to visit the "city information page" such as the Calgary drug rehab and alcohol treatment page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/calgary-alcohol-treatment/. In any case, a person suffering from addiction or one of his loved ones is encouraged to first visit the website and then inquire about a private, confidential consultation on treatment options.

RESIDENTIAL DRUG REHAB AND ALCOHOL TREATMENT

Here is background on this release. Sunshine Coast Health Centre is one of the top drug rehab and alcohol treatment centres in British Columbia in particular and Canada more generally. The Centre focuses on residential or in-patient services for men, based on a non 12 step methodology (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/non-12-step/). In this way, clients are able to visit the Center (located in Powell River, BC) and intensively work on their health with the aid of the staff. Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a private, licensed, residential addiction treatment facility for men. The philosophy of drug rehab and alcohol treatment is based on a non 12 step methodology, which we extend as well to services in detox, trauma therapy, and PTSD treatment. While there are many private treatment centres in Canada,the non 12 step program methodology offered by SCHC is unique. While other programs focus on abstinence or reducing harm, the staff at SCHC believes that the recovery process needs to move beyond mere healing. Instead, the Centre helps its clients experience personal transformation and full integration into society. The new "extended care" option is yet another service that allows the Center to offer customized recovery services that meet unique client needs.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

