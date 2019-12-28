28.12.2019 06:31:00

LEADING BRANDS IRAQ 2019 Award Ceremony held at Rotana Hotel Erbil, December 2019

ERBIL, Iraq, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever Leading Brands Iraq award ceremony was hosted at Rotana Hotel Erbil, Iraq. Popular brands of consumer goods in Iraq have received their awards in a ceremony attended by representatives of the Iraqi central government and the KRG, delegates of leading brands as well as academics and media. Kurdmax TV recorded the event co-sponsored by Al Sharqiya TV and Rudaw TV. Ms Kazhan Abdul served as event presenter.

In his opening speech, LBI Advisory Board Chairman Prof Dr Ibrahim Sirkeci (Regent's University London) presented the aims and methodology of LBI highlighting growth opportunities in Iraq and sharing statistics on the country. The consortium organising the Leading Brands Iraq event is led by ScorePR while Nish Research Iraq has been running regular consumer surveys and market analysis. The leading brands were solely determined by analysis of survey data while the technical team behind has used robust statistical techniques in preparing rankings and sector based reports.

Ministerial speeches were given by Dr Ammar Saadun, representative of the Iraqi Ministry of Trade, and by adviser on economic relations Mr Fathi Mudaris, representative of the KRG Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Well known academics and experts from the UK delivered keynote speeches reflecting on branding and brand building processes. Prof. Finola Kerrigan (University of Birmingham) emphasised the importance of heritage in brand building while Dr. Phil Clements discussed the potential of Erbil as a location in respect to MICE, the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions sector.

LBI Project Director Dr. Sinan Zeyneloglu announced the SCORE points of Leading Brands in each category. International brands as well as local brands from Iraq and the KRI have achieved leading brand status for entire Iraq as well as for Kurdistan separately in the categories given below:

Carbonated Beverage
Chocolate
Cooking Oil
GSM Operator
Home Appliances
Laundry Detergent
Mobile Phone
Paper Towel
Powdered Milk
Queshta
Sanitary Pad
Shampoo
Soap
Tea
Toilet Paper
Tomato Paste
TV

Representatives of companies achieving leading brand status were excited and supportive of the organisation on and off the stage.

A full list of leading brands as well as pictures of the event can be seen at http://leadingbrandsiraq.com/en/pages/lbi-2019

A 10-min summary video of the event is posted on https://youtu.be/VOm5EMYKplg 

An online version of this press release exists at http://leadingbrandsiraq.com/en/press-release

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12803845

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-brands-iraq-2019-award-ceremony-held-at-rotana-hotel-erbil-december-2019-300979621.html

SOURCE ScorePR

