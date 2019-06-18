<
18.06.2019 12:00:00

Leading Austrian Clinic, Klinik Pirawarth, Provides Positive Feedback on its First Nexstim NBT® System for Treatment of Depression and Pain

Press Release, Helsinki, 18 June 2019 at 1.00 pm (EET)

Leading Austrian Clinic, Klinik Pirawarth, Provides Positive Feedback on its First Nexstim NBT® System for Treatment of Depression and Pain

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) - the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) - announces that the company’s first NBT® system sold in Austria has generated positive feedback from its use in treating patients with depression and pain. 

The system was sold to Klinik Pirawarth, one of the most experienced centres in Austria utilising promising new techniques for non-invasive brain stimulation. Every year about 4500 patients are referred to Klinik Pirawarth, which comprises a neurological, orthopaedic and psychosomatic department. The clinic purchased the Nexstim NBT® system earlier this year to use SmartFocusTM TMS technology to treat mainly depression and chronic neuropathic pain patients. 

Dr. Andreas Winkler, Neurologist and Head of the Neurological Department at the Klinik Pirawarth commented: "We have been very impressed with the navigated Nexstim NBT® System which is clearly an advance on the brain stimulation systems we have used previously during the past 20 years. The Nexstim NBT® system enables us to be much more accurate regarding therapy and diagnosis. We are now able to deliver individualised, precision-tailored stimulation-protocols to the areas of the brain where they are needed, which is a prerequisite for optimising treatment results for our patients. Also, the safety of the system is favourable as we haven’t seen any troublesome side effects or complications. Our preliminary clinical results with the Nexstim NBT® system for the treatment of patients with depression and pain have been promising.”

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim said: "We are delighted with this very positive real-world feedback from the Klinik Pirawarth, the leading Rehabilitation Clinic in Austria. The success they have achieved using our SmartFocusTM TMS for treatment of depression and chronic neuropathic pain patients highlights the clear benefits that the unique accuracy and precision of our technology delivers. "

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Nexstim                                              
Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO
+44 771 516 3942
martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson            
David Dible/Shabnam Bashir/ Sylvie Berrebi
+44 (0)207 2822949 
david.dible@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its world-leading SmartFocusTM TMS technology, a non-invasive brain stimulation system for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The Company’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, a highly sophisticated 3D navigation, is the only personalised, navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) approach providing accurate targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain associated with MDD.

Nexstim’s NBT® system has been launched in the US for the treatment of MDD following clearance from the FDA for marketing and commercial distribution for this indication. The NBT® system is CE marked in Europe for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercialising its Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications, based on the same technology. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Finland and Nasdaq First North Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

