Leadership, innovation, sustainability: Trina Solar publishes its 2019-2020 CSR report

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has recently published its 2019-20 report on corporate social responsibility. The report, covering two years, is highly comprehensive, prepared in line with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 issued by the Global Sustainability Standards Board. It details the company's many practices and achievements in relation to CSR and sustainability, such as corporate governance, technology leadership, product innovation, green sustainable development, contributing to society and responding to COVID-19.

Click the link, download the report:

http://static.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/TrinaSolar_CSRreport_2019-2020_EN.pdf

Corporate transparence and regular information disclosure

On June 10 last year Trina Solar issued its first A-Shares on the Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Board, also known as the STAR MARKET, becoming the first PV company listed there. In the disclosure period of the CSR report, and from when the company listed, it made 108 interim declarations and issued 3 regular reports. The highly efficient, transparent and regularized information disclosure system, with its complete and accurate declarations, contributes to the company's excellent reputation in the market and more broadly for being highly scrupulous.

Technology leadership

From 2010 to 2020 the State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology operated by Trina Solar had total investment of about 10 billion RMB in R&D funding. It has become a world-class technical innovation platform. Last year the company's spending on R&D rose 22.29% over that of 2019, when such spending rose 23.73%. At the end of June 2021 the company and the State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology had broken 21 world records with respect to solar cell conversion efficiency and PV module output power.

210 Vertex ultra-high power modules leading industry development

Since 2019 Trina Solar has taken the lead in promoting the research and development of 210mm modules. Last year Trina Solar prepared to launch the Vertex ultra-high power modules worldwide and take the lead to realize their industrialization, leading the industry to formally enter the PV 600W+ ultra-high power era. Trina Solar's 210mm ultra-high power modules and system-integrated new technology platform have pointed the way ahead for the PV industry.

Excellent performance in sustainability

According to Trina Solar 2020 Sustainable Development Goals, compared with the base year 2015, for consolidated energy consumption per MW module, Trina Solar set the goal of reduction in percentage was 10%. This CSR report disclosed fell 29.5% in 2020 compared with 2015.

For one production unit of each electricity power produced (MW), the company pledged to reduce electricity consumption by 15% and water consumption by 10% in 2020 . The report disclosed that last year these targets were well and truly met, electricity consumption falling 59.7% compared with 2015 and water consumption falling 50.6% using the same benchmark.

In 2019, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in domestic China reached 46% compared with 2015, and last year the performance was even better, a reduction of 68.6% compared with 2015 being met.

By the first quarter of 2021, Trina Solar had shipped more than 70GW+ of modules, which can generate about 90 billion kWh of clean-energy power and reduced CO 2 emissions by 94.22 million tons per year, equivalent to planting 5.1 billion trees.

In 2019 clean-energy generation capacity of solar power plants owned by Trina Solar in China exceeded the power consumption of all the company's domestic manufacturing plants and R&D centers by 14 million kWh. Last year the corresponding figure was almost 30 times as much, 412 million kWh.

Trina Solar has joined the global Science Based Targets initiative and signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge. This once again underlines the company's commitment to helping to limit the rise in the global temperature to 1.5°C through its own actions to cut emissions.

Taking tough measures to combat COVID-19 but minimizing impact on business operations

After the outbreak of COVID-19 last year Gao Jifan, chairman of Trina Solar, took immediate action to buy anti-pandemic supplies in China and elsewhere, and donated to pandemic outbreak centers.

Trina Solar also set up an internal emergency response mechanism as well as employee care programs to ensure both control and prevention of the pandemic while adhering to normal business operations as practically and safely as possible.

Speaking of the company's performance and the opportunities and challenges ahead, Gao said, "We believe that an era of high growth in new energy is upon us. Trina Solar will remain steadfast in fulfilling its mission, committed to greater responsibility, and always giving back to society."

As a world leader in PV and smart energy total solution provider, Trina Solar has always prided itself on its diligence in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility. Since 2011 it has rigorously abided by CSR reporting standards, publishing reports disclosing Trina Solar's strategies, practices and performance in the field of CSR.

More about Trina Solar: https://www.trinasolar.com/en-glb/about_trina_solar

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd