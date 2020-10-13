Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
Leaders From Top Nursing Schools Predict More Online Learning, Simulations in 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RegisteredNursing.org discussed the future of nursing education with department chairs, leaders, and faculty from top nursing schools and they tend to agree - students can expect more online learning and high-tech virtual simulations from nursing school in 2021.

Nursing education leaders from renowned schools such as Johns Hopkins University, Baylor University, and University of San Francisco, as well as from regional schools such as Lakeland Community College and Augusta Technical College, all weighed in when asked, "In light of the changes that nursing students have seen in 2020, what will nursing school look like in 2021?"

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting nursing schools, nursing students have had to adjust quickly. Online coursework and canceled in-person clinical rotations have become the norm for 2020. With the ongoing nursing shortage and the critical need for nurses, information on how schools will adapt to effectively educate nurses in 2021 is a topic on many students' minds.

"Nursing students should be prepared for a technology-heavy learning experience. There are a number of amazing virtual interactive patient simulation products available to nursing education institutions now, and educators have been working hard to integrate those tools into nursing curricula," says Sarah M. Billings-Berg, DC, DNP, RN, CNE - Associate Dean of Nursing and Central Region Site Director at Vermont Tech and one of the experts featured in the piece.

