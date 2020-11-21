LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name Stock Ticker Join Class Period Start Class Period End Lead Plaintiff Deadline Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) Click Here 16/04/2019 01/10/2020 07/12/2020 Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Click Here 04/02/2020 17/03/2020 07/12/2020 Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) Click Here 24/09/2018 12/10/2020 14/12/2020 Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) Click Here 01/02/2019 06/07/2020 15/12/2020 Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) Click Here 10/03/2020 18/09/2020 22/12/2020 First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) Click Here 17/02/2017 22/10/2020 24/12/2020 Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) Click Here 13/02/2017 30/09/2020 28/12/2020 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF) Click Here 03/11/2020 24/09/2020 28/12/2020 Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) Click Here 01/11/2019 27/10/2020 05/01/2021 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) Click Here 02/03/2018 28/09/2020 11/01/2021

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301178437.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP