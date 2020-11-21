SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Mesoblast Limited

(NASDAQ: MESO)

Click Here

16/04/2019

01/10/2020

07/12/2020

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd.

(NYSE: RCL)

Click Here

04/02/2020

17/03/2020

07/12/2020

Loop Industries, Inc.

(NASDAQ: LOOP)

Click Here

24/09/2018

12/10/2020

14/12/2020

Evolus, Inc.

(NASDAQ: EOLS)

Click Here

01/02/2019

06/07/2020

15/12/2020

Innate Pharma SA

(NASDAQ: IPHA)

Click Here

10/03/2020

18/09/2020

22/12/2020

First American Financial Corporation

(NYSE: FAF)

Click Here

17/02/2017

22/10/2020

24/12/2020

Zosano Pharma Corporation

(NASDAQ: ZSAN)

Click Here

13/02/2017

30/09/2020

28/12/2020

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF)

Click Here

03/11/2020

24/09/2020

28/12/2020

Neovasc, Inc.

(NASDAQ: NVCN)

Click Here

01/11/2019

27/10/2020

05/01/2021

Interface, Inc.

(NASDAQ: TILE)

Click Here

02/03/2018

28/09/2020

11/01/2021

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301178437.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

