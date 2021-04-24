 LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm | 24.04.21 | finanzen.ch
24.04.2021 07:46:00

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here  or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class
Period Start

Class
Period End

Lead
Plantiff
Deadline

Vroom, Inc

(NASDAQ: VRM)

Click Here 

6/9/2020

3/3/2021

5/21/2021

KORU Medical Systems

(NASDAQ: KRMD)

Click Here 

8/4/2020

1/25/2021

5/25/2021

Velodyne Lidar, Inc

(NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW)

Click Here 

7/2/2020

3/17/2021

5/31/2021

Canoo Inc.

(NASDAQ: GOEV, GOEVW)

Click Here 

8/18/2020

3/29/2021

6/1/2021

Ebang International Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ: EBON)

Click Here 

6/26/2020

4/5/2021

6/7/2021

3D Systems Corporation

(NYSE: DDD)

Click Here 

5/6/2020

3/1/2021

6/8/2021

Amdocs Limited

(NASDAQ: DOX)

Click Here 

12/13/2016

3/30/2021

6/8/2021

Champignon Brands Inc.

(OTC: SHRMF)

Click Here 

3/27/2020

2/17/2021

6/9/2021

Canaan Inc.

(NASDAQ: CAN)

Click Here 

2/10/2021

4/9/2021

6/14/2021

Franklin Wireless Corp.

(NASDAQ: FKWL)

Click Here 

9/17/2020

4/8/2021

6/15/2021

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

﻿

