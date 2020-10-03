03.10.2020 20:00:00

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(NASDAQ: BMRN)

Click Here 

2/28/2020

8/18/2020

11/24/2020

Peabody Energy Corporation

(NYSE:  BTU)

Click Here 

4/3/2017

10/28/2019

11/27/2020

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited

(NASDAQ: PT)

Click Here 

10/25/2018

6/12/2020

11/30/2020

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: TCMD)

Click Here 

5/7/2018

6/8/2020

11/30/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301145182.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

