LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name Stock Ticker Join Class Period

Start Class Period

End Lead Plaintiff

Deadline HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Click Here 31/07/2019 10/07/2020 02/11/2020 Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Click Here 24/04/2020 24/08/2020 02/11/2020 Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS: UPLCQ) Click Here 13/04/2017 08/08/2019 02/11/2020 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) Click Here 30/04/2019 24/08/2020 09/11/2020 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL ) Click Here 14/03/2019 22/07/2020 10/11/2020 Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) Click Here 07/02/2019 05/11/2019 20/11/2020 NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) Click Here 05/11/2019 14/07/2020 20/11/2020 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) Click Here 31/07/2020 23/09/2020 23/11/2020 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Click Here 30/04/2020 24/09/2020 23/11/2020 Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) Click Here 01/10/2018 18/09/2020 24/11/2020

