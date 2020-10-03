|
03.10.2020 19:30:00
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Company Name
Stock Ticker
Join
Class Period
Class Period
Lead Plaintiff
HDFC Bank Limited
(NYSE: HDB)
Click Here
31/07/2019
10/07/2020
02/11/2020
Portland General Electric Company
(NYSE: POR)
Click Here
24/04/2020
24/08/2020
02/11/2020
Ultra Petroleum Corp.
(OTCMKTS: UPLCQ)
Click Here
13/04/2017
08/08/2019
02/11/2020
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
(NASDAQ: LX)
Click Here
30/04/2019
24/08/2020
09/11/2020
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
(NYSE: GOL )
Click Here
14/03/2019
22/07/2020
10/11/2020
Fluidigm Corporation
(NASDAQ: FLDM)
Click Here
07/02/2019
05/11/2019
20/11/2020
NextCure, Inc.
(NASDAQ: NXTC)
Click Here
05/11/2019
14/07/2020
20/11/2020
Wrap Technologies, Inc.
(NASDAQ: WRTC)
Click Here
31/07/2020
23/09/2020
23/11/2020
Golar LNG Limited
(NASDAQ: GLNG)
Click Here
30/04/2020
24/09/2020
23/11/2020
Garrett Motion Inc.
(NYSE: GTX)
Click Here
01/10/2018
18/09/2020
24/11/2020
About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301145183.html
SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP
