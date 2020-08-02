+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
02.08.2020 18:45:00

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below.

If you are a long-term shareholder of any of these companies and have held shares continuously since before the class period start date, you may have standing to hold the officers and directors liable for company losses; assisting in holding the company harmless and potentially reforming corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plantiff
Deadline

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 

(NYSE:KL)

Click Here

1/8/2018

11/25/2019

8/28/2020

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. 

(NASDAQ:KGJI)

Click Here

3/15/2018

6/28/2020

8/31/2020

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

(NASDAQ:PPC)

Click Here

2/9/2017

6/3/2020

9/4/2020

J2 Global, Inc. 

(NASDAQ:JCOM)

Click Here

10/5/2015

6/29/2020

9/8/2020

The Geo Group, Inc. 

(NYSE:GEO)

Click Here

9/8/2020

6/16/2020

9/8/2020

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

(NASDAQ:VRCA)

Click Here

9/16/2019

6/29/2020

9/14/2020

Insperity, Inc. 

(NYSE:NSP)

Click Here

2/11/2019

2/11/2020

9/21/2020

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 

(NASDAQ:WINS)

Click Here

10/31/2018

7/6/2020

9/23/2020

Guidewire Software, Inc.

(NYSE:GWRE)

Click Here

3/6/2019

3/4/2020

9/23/2020

 

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301104361.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

