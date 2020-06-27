27.06.2020 15:24:00

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period Start

Class Period End

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 

(NYSE: ELAN)

Click Here

1/10/2020

5/6/2020

7/20/2020

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: CTMX)

Click Here

5/17/2018

5/13/2020

7/20/2020

Hamilton Beach Brands 

(NYSE: HBB)

Click Here

2/27/2020

5/8/2020

7/21/2020

Carnival Corporation

(NYSE: CCL)

Click Here

1/28/2020

5/1/2020

7/27/2020

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: KNDI)

Click Here

6/10/2015

3/13/2017

8/10/2020

ProAssurance Corporation

(NYSE: PRA)

Click Here

4/26/2019

5/7/2020

8/17/2020

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. 

(NASDAQ: CODX)

Click Here

2/25/2020

5/15/2020

8/17/2020

Cheetah Mobile Inc. 

(NYSE: CMCM)

Click Here

3/25/2019

2/20/2020

8/25/2020

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301084682.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

