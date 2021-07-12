SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
12.07.2021 02:30:00

LEAD Horizon: How Vienna gargles out of lockdown

VIENNA, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the initiative "everything gargles" Vienna got through the pandemic better in comparison to other European cities. Every day, up to 70.000 people participate in the simple gargle PCR testing to inquire their Covid-19 status. Following the example of Vienna, low-threshold access to PCR tests could also be rolled out in other countries and especially in schools.

Get free test kits from the store, gargle, put it back in the package, bring it to the nearest store and find out the test result within 24 hours. Since January these PCR tests have been part of the Viennese everyday life. The Austrian company LEAD Horizon developed the high-quality PCR test using a throat rinsing fluid and a web app.

The World Health Organization and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also draw attention to the effectiveness of these gargle tests: They place the saliva sample as equivalent to a nasopharyngeal swab – especially when screening asymptomatic individuals. "Saliva sampling is easy, non-invasive and self-conducted, but it is also proven to be more accurate than antigen testing", says Dr. Christoph Steininger, virologist, infectiologist and internist at the university hospital in Vienna and co-founder of LEAD Horizon.

Due to the uncomplicated handling and the more precise results in comparison to antigen nose swab tests, school projects are currently running in Austria and Slovakia. Based on the success model in Vienna, LEAD Horizon developed a specific software for schools in order to be able to master this challenge from autumn onwards.

Detailed information, pictures, video: www.minc.at/how-vienna-gargles-out-of-lockdown/, www.allesgurgelt.at, https://youtu.be/rQ3BiXfKVUE 

About LEAD Horizon

LEAD Horizon is an Austrian company that was founded by Assoc.-Prof. med. Christoph Steininger and Michael Putz. Together with business partners, they have developed the patent-pending personalized self-test set for determining Covid-19 using a throat rinsing fluid and under the guidance of a web app. With this PCR testing, they offer a suitable solution for carrying out a large number of tests in a low-threshold, time-saving and convenient way. www.lead-horizon.com

Inquiry note

Veronika Beck, MA
CONSULTANT
t +43 1 890 04 29 – 32
m +43 664 889 758 29
veronika.beck@minc.at

Milestones in Communication

Alser Strasse 32/19, A-1090 Vienna

SOURCE LEAD Horizon

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
09.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple: Die Geschichte und Erfinder der Kryptowährung
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Buffett wird kaum etwas seinen Kindern vererben
Allianz-Wirtschaftsberater El-Erian tritt Fed-Aussagen entgegen: "Inflation nicht vorübergehend"
Aktien-Token: Eine Kurzerklärung
KW 27: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Smartes Fahren: Tesla-Konkurrent NIO vergrössert China-Präsenz mit neuem Unternehmen
Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Stadler könnte in Österreich Milliardenauftrag erhalten
Citi-Umfrage: US-Aktien nicht mehr bevorzugte Anlage
BioNTech-Aktie kräftig im Plus: Auffrischungs-Impfung mit BioNTech/Pfizer-Vakzin wahrscheinlich erforderlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit