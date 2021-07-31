Lead-acid Battery Market to grow by $ 6.33 bn in Renewable Electricity Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Lead-acid Battery Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses .

The lead-acid battery market size is expected to increase by USD 6.33 billion at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growth in demand for industrial applications, growing investments in the automotive industry, and the increasing focus on renewable energy generation. Declining costs of lithium-ion batteries will hinder the market growth.

The rising need for eco-friendly vehicles will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the drawbacks of lead-acid batteries are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The lead-acid battery market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into automotive, stationary, and motive. The automotive segment will provide significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

