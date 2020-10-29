SMI 9’577 -0.4%  SPI 11’951 -0.4%  Dow 26’659 0.5%  DAX 11’598 0.3%  Euro 1.0692 0.0%  EStoxx50 2’960 -0.1%  Gold 1’867 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9159 0.6%  Öl 37.6 -3.6% 
29.10.2020 21:50:00

LD Holdings Group LLC Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Holdings Group LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "loanDepot") will host a conference call on November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

Access to the conference call will be limited to the following ("Qualified Participants"):

  • Current holders of LD Holdings Group LLC's 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the "Notes");

  • Prospective investors in the Notes that are reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or are non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S under the Act;

  • Securities analysts providing analysis of investment in the Notes; and

  • Market makers in the Notes.

loanDepot will post specific instructions on how to access the conference call in the Earnings Release on its secure investor website, investors.loandepot.com. The content on this website can only be accessed by Qualified Participants. Qualified Participants may request access to the Earnings Release and conference call password by visiting investors.loandepot.com starting at 8:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 30, 2020 and completing the access request form on the Contact Us page.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," which reflect loanDepot's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "potential," "continue," "may," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate" or "anticipate" and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." These forward-looking statements are based on current available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions, financial results, as well as the anticipated development of the industry, may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in any forward-looking statement. loanDepot does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

About loanDepot:

An innovator since its inception in 2010, loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. To date, loanDepot has funded over $275 billion in mortgage loans and ranks as one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders and the second largest nonbank retail mortgage lender. NMLS #17445.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ld-holdings-group-llc-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-301163467.html

SOURCE LD Holdings Group LLC

pagehit