19.12.2020 00:38:00

LCA Vantage Healthcare America's New and Innovative Solution to a Crippling Healthcare System

WASHINGTON and CHARLESTON, W.Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're proud to announce the official launch of LCA Vantage Healthcare, an affordable solution specifically designed to simplify the complexities of the American healthcare system. Committed to treating the whole person rather than just the symptom, LCA Vantage will provide preventative care, truly fixed fee medical care, safe at-home prescription delivery, and streamlined, individual access to medical histories. LCA Vantage membership will also include a traditional dental and vision plan, primary care for a widespread range of general health issues, tele-medicine with board-certified physicians via phone and secure video conferences, urgent care and pop-up clinics with extended hours, and access to six Mobile Medical Units across the United States.

LCA Vantage was founded by Mexican-American financier Vincent Lopez in 2020. Our leadership is a diverse group of professionals whose backgrounds include government, technology, military service, corporate business, and healthcare allied professionals. About the launch of LCA Vantage, CEO Vincent Lopez stated "we are excited to bring a new, innovative approach to healthcare that is respectful of the vast diversity of our nation, all while providing access to quality and affordable healthcare", going on to say that LCA Vantage's secondary goals are to "provide job opportunities, job training, and affordable housing infrastructure to the community at-large".

LCA Vantage Healthcare will offer four separate plans: Individual, Individual Plus, Family, and Family Plus. Our program is designed for affordability and flexibility for its members, while providing the peace of mind that they will be fully covered for preventative and primary care, emergency, surgical, inpatient, and outpatient services. LCA Vantage Healthcare's strategic partnerships with hospital networks allows for its members to receive the same quality of care from renowned facilities and medical personnel and remain in-network. The cost of care consists of pre-negotiated rates between LCA Vantage and the hospital network, ensuring that members will know ahead of time the anticipated cost, types of care, and services available.

At LCA Vantage, you'll receive the best care available, personalized and catered to your specific needs. We are committed to treating the whole person, not just the symptom. Our members' health solutions are guided by their personal LCA Medical Group Physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry leading technology, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world class chronic disease management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lca-vantage-healthcare-americas-new-and-innovative-solution-to-a-crippling-healthcare-system-301196287.html

SOURCE LCA Vantage Healthcare

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

