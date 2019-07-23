LC Waikiki Leads the Fashion Pack with Infor

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that global fashion retailer LC Waikiki has selected Infor CloudSuite PLM for Fashion, built on Infor OS and deployed via software-as-a-service (SaaS), to help enhance visibility, boost forecasting, and support rapid growth.

LC Waikiki selected Infor due to the need for agility to react and respond to market trends more effectively. The decision was based on the application's rich user experience, its ability to scale, dedicated capabilities for private brand fashion retailers, as well as the professionalism and knowledge of the team.

Because the application is deployed via Infor's SaaS, LC Waikiki can focus on growing its business and helping users drive greater speed and business value from the solution, rather than spending time supporting and maintaining it.

"The $1.3 trillion fashion industry is enormously competitive and going through significant change. To support growth and efficiency, it is crucial for fashion brands to have systems that enable them to react to the latest catwalk trends and quickly translate them into new collections and styles and to online clicks and store sales," comments Jason Berry, VP Retail & Fashion, EMEA, Infor. "LC Waikiki is capitalising on Infor's Fashion PLM capabilities to enhance visibility, collaboration and drive rapid growth — to steal a march on its competitors."

"Having a dedicated end-to-end platform designed to support the specific dynamics of fashion product lifecycle management is crucial to win market share in a highly competitive industry," comments Serafettin Ozer, chief digital officer, LC Waikiki. "LC Waikiki is the market leader in 15 of the 46 countries where it operates. The extensive capabilities and intuitive interface of Infor CloudSuite PLM for Fashion mean that we can continue our growth journey with the very best tools and absolute confidence in our performance. Product lifecycle management is a critical process for our business, and therefore our project with Infor is highly strategic."

About LC Waikiki

LC Waikiki's journey started in France in 1988, continuing after 1997 as a Turkish brand under the umbrella of LC Waikiki Mağazacılık Hizmetleri Ticaret A.Ş.

As being one of the leading brands of the ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki operates with more than 958 stores located in 46 countries, including Turkey and 43,200 employees.The company's philosophy is "Everyone deserves to dress well" enabling people to enjoy accessible fashion through quality products at affordable prices.

LC Waikiki, with its overseas investments that started in Romania in 2009, aims to be "one of Europe's three most successful apparel retailers by 2023".

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

