29.08.2020 06:00:00

LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan Introduced Direct Sales Model on Instagram

ISTANBUL, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki, which successfully continues its journey on becoming a global brand throughout the world in line with its mission 'Everyone Deserves to Dress Well', has implemented a special application in Kyrgyzstan. With the application providing access to products through LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan's official Instagram account you can buy the products you like.

Instagram.com/lcwaikikikyrgyzstan

LC Waikiki, who offers affordable fashion to every part of the society, has developed its own Instagram direct sales model, which will be implemented for the first time in Kyrgyzstan, by dressing people in accordance with their style and budget with its mission "Everyone Deserves to Dress Well". With the new application, it will be much easier to shop without going to the store. Trendy pieces of the season will be prepared as a digital catalogue and will be presented to the customers via LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan Instagram account.

It is possible to place orders online between 09:00 and 18:00 every day of the week through Whatsapp Business Line, which is specially formed for the application that offers ease of shopping for customers. Thanks to the codes allocated to the posts made on the LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan Instagram page, customers can choose the product they want and order easily. Orders arrive within 24 hours.

For more information: https://www.instagram.com/lcwaikikikyrgyzstan/

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and "accessible fashion" approach in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 47,700 employees and over 1000 stores in 47 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191893/LC_Waikiki_Logo.jpg  
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245451/LC_Waikiki_Kyrgyzstan.jpg  

 

 

LC Waikiki (PRNewsfoto/LC Waikiki)

