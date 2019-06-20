20.06.2019 05:00:00

Lazada Launches Refreshed Brand to Reflect its Evolved Vision in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada today launched its new brand campaign Go Where Your Heart Beats -- an emotive, rallying brand idea that signals a new era for Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform. The campaign kicks off with a series of films following the journeys of three individuals. These stories show that following your heart's desires, however big or small, can ignite new possibilities.

 

 

Go Where Your Heart Beats is the brand articulation of Lazada's evolved vision first unveiled earlier this year in March -- to accelerate Southeast Asia progress through commerce and technology. This marks the eCommerce brand's first refresh in five years, since the update of its tagline in 2014.

"As this region's eCommerce pioneer, we first introduced Lazada in Southeast Asia to provide effortless shopping online. Seven years on, we are the eCommerce leader that aims to serve 300 million customers by 2030. We are elevating the role of Lazada beyond just a transactional shopping platform, to a lifestyle destination that can enable and progress hopes, dreams and desires -- whether you're a seller or a shopper," said Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant.

This re-positioning is supported by Lazada's shoppertainment strategy to continuously uplift the shopper experience, its seller empowerment efforts to transform all brands and sellers into super eBusinesses, as well as its ongoing efforts with local community segments such as mumpreneurs and rural sellers.

Alongside its new brand campaign, Lazada today also unveiled a refreshed brand identity that reflects a more youthful, energetic and dynamic look and feel. Key elements of the refreshed brand identity include a new heart logomark -- a manifestation of the letter 'L' representing Lazada, configured as a three-dimensional box. The box represents the heart of Lazada's business, and can behave in many different ways. Other brand elements include a new logotype, welcoming and youthful for the digital age, as well as a new palette of Lazada colours that reflect the vibrancy of shopping.

"As Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform by scale and by reach, we are capturing the heartbeat of the region by observing how they behave, engage with and respond to our platform. At the same time, we are contributing to the heartbeat of Southeast Asia as eCommerce pioneers constantly redefining the online shopper and seller experience through innovative features and tools," said Lazada Group Chief Marketing Officer Mary Zhou

Lazada's new brand campaign will run across Southeast Asia in six countries starting 20 June. It consists of one 60-second film, three 30-second vignettes and a series of key visuals. The films feature three stories of personal pursuits made possible through Lazada. The first is an office worker who pursues his passion to be a rock musician, the second is about a young lady inspired by Lazada's livestreaming platform to create beautiful nail art, and the third is a woman who turns her love for cookies as a child into a successful career as a patissier.

The refreshed brand campaign was conceptualised and developed by Wunderman Thompson Singapore while the brand identity was developed by Superunion Singapore.

About Lazada Group 

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada is the Southeast Asia flagship platform of the Alibaba Group powered by its cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502193-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502193-1-b
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502193-1-c
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190619/2502193-1logo

SOURCE Lazada Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
19.06.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Airbus-Bestellungen: Qantas, Indigo Partners, Accipiter und China Airlines setzen auf Airbus
Darum hält sich der Euro stabil - Zum Franken etwas tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB