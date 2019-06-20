Lazada Launches Refreshed Brand to Reflect its Evolved Vision in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada today launched its new brand campaign Go Where Your Heart Beats -- an emotive, rallying brand idea that signals a new era for Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform. The campaign kicks off with a series of films following the journeys of three individuals. These stories show that following your heart's desires, however big or small, can ignite new possibilities.

Go Where Your Heart Beats is the brand articulation of Lazada's evolved vision first unveiled earlier this year in March -- to accelerate Southeast Asia progress through commerce and technology. This marks the eCommerce brand's first refresh in five years, since the update of its tagline in 2014.

"As this region's eCommerce pioneer, we first introduced Lazada in Southeast Asia to provide effortless shopping online. Seven years on, we are the eCommerce leader that aims to serve 300 million customers by 2030. We are elevating the role of Lazada beyond just a transactional shopping platform, to a lifestyle destination that can enable and progress hopes, dreams and desires -- whether you're a seller or a shopper," said Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant.

This re-positioning is supported by Lazada's shoppertainment strategy to continuously uplift the shopper experience, its seller empowerment efforts to transform all brands and sellers into super eBusinesses, as well as its ongoing efforts with local community segments such as mumpreneurs and rural sellers.

Alongside its new brand campaign, Lazada today also unveiled a refreshed brand identity that reflects a more youthful, energetic and dynamic look and feel. Key elements of the refreshed brand identity include a new heart logomark -- a manifestation of the letter 'L' representing Lazada, configured as a three-dimensional box. The box represents the heart of Lazada's business, and can behave in many different ways. Other brand elements include a new logotype, welcoming and youthful for the digital age, as well as a new palette of Lazada colours that reflect the vibrancy of shopping.

"As Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform by scale and by reach, we are capturing the heartbeat of the region by observing how they behave, engage with and respond to our platform. At the same time, we are contributing to the heartbeat of Southeast Asia as eCommerce pioneers constantly redefining the online shopper and seller experience through innovative features and tools," said Lazada Group Chief Marketing Officer Mary Zhou.

Lazada's new brand campaign will run across Southeast Asia in six countries starting 20 June. It consists of one 60-second film, three 30-second vignettes and a series of key visuals. The films feature three stories of personal pursuits made possible through Lazada. The first is an office worker who pursues his passion to be a rock musician, the second is about a young lady inspired by Lazada's livestreaming platform to create beautiful nail art, and the third is a woman who turns her love for cookies as a child into a successful career as a patissier.

The refreshed brand campaign was conceptualised and developed by Wunderman Thompson Singapore while the brand identity was developed by Superunion Singapore.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada is the Southeast Asia flagship platform of the Alibaba Group powered by its cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

