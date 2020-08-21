|
Lawyer of the Year honorees Riley and Welin among 42 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers®
CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer of the Year honorees Shawn M. Riley and Peter D. Welin headline a list of 42 McDonald Hopkins LLC attorneys who have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. In addition, three attorneys have been named in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.
Riley is the president of McDonald Hopkins and the founder of the firm's Business Restructuring Services Department. As president, he chairs both the firm's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Riley is a 2021 Lawyer of the Year in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. It is his third time receiving this recognition. Welin, who is the managing member in the firm's Columbus office and co-chair of the firm's Construction Practice Group, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Construction Law category for the third time following his 2018 selection.
McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2020:
Lawyer of the Year
Peter D. Welin (Columbus)
Construction Law
Shawn M. Riley (Cleveland)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Florida
Peter M. Bernhardt
- Commercial Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Construction Law
- Litigation - Banking and Finance
- Litigation - Construction
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Trust and Estates
Alan M. Burger
- Commercial Litigation
John T. Metzger
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
Illinois
David A. Agay
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Steven M. Harris
- Health Care Law
James P. Muraff
- Patent Law
Jeffrey Van Winkle
- Corporate Law
Michigan
John E. Benko
- Commercial Litigation
James J. Boutrous II
- Litigation - Labor and Employment
Stephen M. Gross
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Patrick A. Karbowski
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
Michael G. Latiff
- Commercial Litigation
Antoinette M. Pilzner
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Miriam L. Rosen
- Employment Law - Individuals
- Employment Law – Management
Ohio - Cleveland
Chad Arfons
- Banking and Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
Jennifer Armstrong
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Teresa Metcalf Beasley
- Economic Development Law
Richard H. Blake
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Jeffrey P. Consolo
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
- Trusts and Estates
Richard S. Cooper
- Health Care Law
David B. Cupar
- Patent Law
David Drechsler
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Litigation - Trusts and Estates
M. Collette Gibbons
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Carl J. Grassi
- Corporate Law
David H. Gunning II
- Real Estate Law
Jeffrey R. Huntsberger
- Real Estate Law
Brian J. Jereb
- Trusts and Estates
David M. Kall
- Corporate Law
- Tax Law
Bernard L. Karr
- Trusts and Estates
Sean D. Malloy
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Michael J. Matasich
- Commercial Litigation
Michael J. Meaney
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
William J. O'Neill
- Commercial Litigation
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
- Product Liability - Defendants
Michael G. Riley
- Trusts and Estates
Shawn M. Riley
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Roger L. Shumaker
- Trusts and Estates
James E. Stief
- Banking and Finance Law
Dale R. Vlasek
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Katherine Esshaki Wensink
- Trusts and Estates
John M. Wirtshafter
- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Michael Wise
- Government Relations Practice
Ohio – Columbus
Peter D. Welin
- Construction Law
- Litigation - Construction
McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2021: Ones to Watch:
Illinois:
Serena G. Rabie
- Commercial Litigation
Ohio
Adam C. Smith
- Litigation – Real Estate
Amy Wojnarwsky
- Corporate Law
- Mergers and Acquisitions Law
About McDonald Hopkins
Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.
