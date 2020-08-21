21.08.2020 00:12:00

Lawyer of the Year honorees Riley and Welin among 42 McDonald Hopkins attorneys recognized as 2021 Best Lawyers®

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyer of the Year honorees Shawn M. Riley and Peter D. Welin headline a list of 42 McDonald Hopkins LLC attorneys who have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America. In addition, three attorneys have been named in the 2021 Edition of the Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

McDonald Hopkins LLC. (PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC) (PRNewsfoto/McDonald Hopkins)

Riley is the president of McDonald Hopkins and the founder of the firm's Business Restructuring Services Department. As president, he chairs both the firm's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. Riley is a 2021 Lawyer of the Year in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. It is his third time receiving this recognition. Welin, who is the managing member in the firm's Columbus office and co-chair of the firm's Construction Practice Group, was named Lawyer of the Year in the Construction Law category for the third time following his 2018 selection.

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2020:

Lawyer of the Year

Peter D. Welin (Columbus)
Construction Law

Shawn M. Riley (Cleveland)
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Florida

Peter M. Bernhardt

  • Commercial Finance Law
  • Commercial Litigation
  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Banking and Finance
  • Litigation - Construction
  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trust and Estates

Alan M. Burger

  • Commercial Litigation 

John T. Metzger

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Illinois

David A. Agay

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Steven M. Harris

  • Health Care Law

James P. Muraff

  • Patent Law

Jeffrey Van Winkle

  • Corporate Law

Michigan

John E. Benko

  • Commercial Litigation

James J. Boutrous II

  • Litigation - Labor and Employment

Stephen M. Gross

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Patrick A. Karbowski

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Real Estate Law

Michael G. Latiff

  • Commercial Litigation

Antoinette M. Pilzner

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law 

Miriam L. Rosen

  • Employment Law - Individuals
  • Employment Law – Management

Ohio - Cleveland

Chad Arfons

  • Banking and Finance Law
  • Real Estate Law

Jennifer Armstrong

  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Teresa Metcalf Beasley

  • Economic Development Law 

Richard H. Blake

  • Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Jeffrey P. Consolo

  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates
  • Trusts and Estates 

Richard S. Cooper

  • Health Care Law

David B. Cupar

  • Patent Law

David Drechsler

  • Litigation - Real Estate
  • Litigation - Trusts and Estates

M. Collette Gibbons

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law 

Carl J. Grassi

  • Corporate Law

David H. Gunning II

  • Real Estate Law

Jeffrey R. Huntsberger

  • Real Estate Law

Brian J. Jereb

  • Trusts and Estates

David M. Kall

  • Corporate Law
  • Tax Law 

Bernard L. Karr

  • Trusts and Estates

Sean D. Malloy

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Michael J. Matasich

  • Commercial Litigation

Michael J. Meaney

  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

William J. O'Neill

  • Commercial Litigation
  • Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants
  • Product Liability - Defendants 

Michael G. Riley

  • Trusts and Estates 

Shawn M. Riley

  • Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Roger L. Shumaker

  • Trusts and Estates

James E. Stief

  • Banking and Finance Law 

Dale R. Vlasek

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Katherine Esshaki Wensink

  • Trusts and Estates

John M. Wirtshafter

  • Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Michael Wise

  • Government Relations Practice

Ohio – Columbus

Peter D. Welin 

  • Construction Law
  • Litigation - Construction

McDonald Hopkins congratulates the following attorneys for their inclusion in Best Lawyers 2021: Ones to Watch:

Illinois:

Serena G. Rabie

  • Commercial Litigation

Ohio

Adam C. Smith

  • Litigation – Real Estate

Amy Wojnarwsky

  • Corporate Law
  • Mergers and Acquisitions Law

About McDonald Hopkins

Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:
David Carducci
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
Phone: 216.348.5814
Email: dcarducci@mcdonaldhopkins.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawyer-of-the-year-honorees-riley-and-welin-among-42-mcdonald-hopkins-attorneys-recognized-as-2021-best-lawyers-301116030.html

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 364.40
1.48 %
Roche Hldg G 323.85
0.39 %
Sika 211.50
-0.19 %
Novartis 78.13
-0.36 %
Swiss Re 73.16
-0.41 %
UBS Group 10.94
-1.84 %
ABB 23.59
-2.08 %
CS Group 10.05
-2.52 %
The Swatch Grp 194.15
-2.73 %
Alcon 53.28
-3.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.08.20
SMI nach Kurssprung schwächer erwartet
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit negativen Vorzeichen
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Die US-Börsen haben am Donnerstag freundlich geschlossen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab sich im Donnerstagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich derweil mit rotem Vorzeichen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB