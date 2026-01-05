Lawsuit Claims McDonald's Misleads Customers By Naming McRib Despite No Rib Meat

(RTTNews) - A class-action lawsuit filed in a federal court in Chicago accuses McDonald's (MCD) of misleading customers by marketing the McRib sandwich as though it contains pork rib meat when it allegedly does not.

The plaintiffs argue that the McRib's name and rib-shaped patty lead consumers to believe they are eating actual rib cuts, even though the sandwich is made from restructured boneless pork using lower-value portions rather than spareribs or baby back ribs. The complaint says McDonald's uses limited-time releases and heavy promotion to build demand for what is among the chain's higher-priced menu items.

The suit alleges the practice amounts to deceptive and fraudulent marketing, claiming customers would not have bought the product or would have paid less had they known it contained no rib meat. The plaintiffs are seeking damages and a court order to stop the company from using what they describe as misleading naming and advertising.

McDonald's rejected the accusations, saying the lawsuit misrepresents the facts. The company said the McRib is made with 100 percent seasoned boneless pork sourced in the United States and denied using pork hearts, tripe, or stomach in the product.

