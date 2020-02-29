Law Ruler Announces a Settlement Wizard for Personal Injury and Mass Tort Law Firms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law Ruler, the legal case management software for growing firms, has recently released a new Settlement Wizard that allows personal injury and mass tort law firms to easily create and disburse contingency settlements in minutes. Law Ruler's Settlement Wizard includes the simplicity and flexibility of a spreadsheet with a streamlined disbursement process that boasts financial controls and customizable rules.

"Imagine a magic wand that you wave when it is time to create and disburse a settlement. Imagine the simplicity and flexibility of a spreadsheet with the power of the Microsoft Azure cloud," said Daniel Jacobs, CTO of Law Ruler.

More than just a settlement calculator that breaks down total expenses and fees, the Settlement Wizard creates a fully customizable worksheet for each settlement and then outputs all transactions and payments at the end in 1-click. Based on user studies, Law Ruler found that their Settlement Wizard can reduce several days of work for each settlement to hours.

Law Ruler performed an independent study of contingency firms to understand how they were managing settlements and most of them were using spreadsheets before Law Ruler. The feedback indicated that there just weren't any software solutions out there that offered a streamlined process with the simplicity and flexibility of using spreadsheets which is what was needed. Some firms were using software with a very laborious process of adding each transaction one at a time and doing the client payment calculations on a calculator… which we heard was clunky and prone to error.

New Features for Law Ruler's Contingency Settlement Wizard:



Contingency Settlement Wizard for Personal Injury and Mass Tort Firms

Fully Customizable Settlement Worksheet for Each Settlement

Support for 1 or More Clients in Each Settlement

Real-Time Calculation of the Client Settlement Amount as Adjustments are Applied

Complete Expense Management to Add, Edit, Reduce Expenses on-the-fly

Automated Attorney Fee Calculations for 1 or More Firms on Each Settlement

for 1 or More Firms on Each Settlement Real-Time Attorney Fee Adjustments if the Client Payment is Not Favorable

if the Client Payment is Not Favorable Lien and Hold Tracking and Management to Ensure Compliance with Client Obligations

Legal Heir and Estate Representative Features

Accounting Controls to Prevent Disbursement Until All Stakeholders Approve Each Settlement

Automated Disbursement of Client, Vendor, and Firm Payments After a Settlement is Approved

Tracking of All Deposits, Payments and Disbursement Transactions

Automated Payment Reminders via email and text message

Closing Statements are Printed After Approval for 1 or More Clients

E-Sign, Email, Text Message, or Printable PDF Closing Statements

Integrations with over 1,500 Legal Industry Vendors

All-in-One Platform (Intake, Marketing, Legal Billing, and Case Management)

About Law Ruler Software, LLC

Law Ruler Software, LLC, http://www.lawruler.com is a market-leading legal case management software that includes legal billing software, legal CRM, intake, and marketing automation. Whether a firm is managing incoming referrals, leads from TV, billboards, or digital media, our solutions will drive better results and make your team even better. Our approach is unique since we ensure that each and every client has a solution that meshes with their workflow and how they do business. Law Ruler's features include customizable intake forms, case management, billing, timekeeping, text e-sign, medical record ordering, phone call tracking, marketing automation via text and email, task management, workflow automation, case expense and settlement management, and powerful reporting to maximize your firm's revenues and profitability.

