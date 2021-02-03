SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 32’069 6.6%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 57.9 3.0% 
03.02.2021 01:10:00

Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC Files Huge Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 alleges that Robinhood purposefully, willfully, and knowingly deprived retail investors of the ability to invest in the open market during an unprecedented stock rise. Robinhood is also alleged to have manipulated the open market to the detriment of retail investors.

The lawsuit continues to allege that Robinhood failed to provide duty of care to their customers, violated consumer protection laws, and that they purposefully harmed their customers positions in GameStop Corp and other associated stock, such as Blackberry, LTD, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Nokia Oyj, and Naked Brand Group Ltd.

The case is 3:21-cv-00167, Nordeen et al v. Robinhood Financial LLC et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC, a Long Beach based law firm.

If you have suffered losses or damages by Robinhood's practices and would like to join the class action, or if you have any questions, please contact the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC by e-mail at info@garycarlinlaw.com or through their website at: classactionlawsuitrobinhood.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-offices-of-gary-r-carlin-apc-files-huge-class-action-lawsuit-against-robinhood-301220751.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC

