SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’134 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’812 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’718 0.9%  Dollar 0.8995 -0.5%  Öl 59.3 0.4% 
05.02.2021 20:16:00

Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 has been amended to include six hedge fund companies worth billions of dollars, a total of ten online brokers who manipulated the stock market, and the thirteen stocks involved.

SIX HEDGE FUNDS AND NINE BROKERS ADDED TO ROBINHOOD CLASS ACTION

The various brokers and hedge funds allegedly conspired together to knowingly deprive retail investors of the ability to invest in the open market during an unprecedented stock rise, in order to benefit the hedge fund companies, such as Citadel, Melvin Capital, and Maple Lane Capital. The lawsuit alleges that the online brokers involved froze the everyday investors out to enable the hedge funds to stop losing money when the stocks rose in value. 

The lawsuit continues to allege that Robinhood and nine other online brokers failed to provide duty of care to their customers and that they purposefully harmed their customers positions in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and twelve other stocks, such as Blackberry, LTD (NYSE: BB), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Koss Corporation (NYSE: KOSS), and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NYSE: NAKD). The lawsuit is also alleging that Robinhood was recently fined $1.5M by the SEC, and a monitor has been assigned to watch their activities closely.

This class action is the first and only one to include all six hedge funds, all ten brokers, and all thirteen stocks.

The case is 3:21-cv-00167, Nordeen et al v. Robinhood Financial LLC et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC, a Long Beach based law firm.

If you have suffered losses or damages related to this event and would like to join the class action, or if you have any questions, please contact the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC by e-mail at info@garycarlinlaw.com or through their website at:  classactionlawsuitrobinhood.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-offices-of-gary-r-carlin-apc-adds-six-hedge-funds-nine-brokers-and-thirteen-stocks-to-robinhood-class-action-301223239.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 268.80
1.55 %
CieFinRichemont 85.80
0.59 %
LafargeHolcim 49.95
0.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 428.70
0.09 %
Novartis 81.48
-0.06 %
Geberit 548.80
-1.15 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
-1.57 %
Nestle 100.24
-1.73 %
Swisscom 477.00
-1.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.65
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:45
Vontobel derimail: Einladung Webinar Elektrofahrzeuge: Dienstag, 9. Februar 10:30 Uhr
12:20
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
09:36
Die Marktstimmung bleibt freundlich
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch? / EUR/USD – Bleibt unter Druck
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Bitcoin steigt vierten Tag in Folge Richtung Rekordhoch
Euro erstmals seit Anfang Dezember unter 1,20 USD - zum Franken kaum verändert - die Gründe
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet
UBS startet nächsten Aktienrückkauf am 8. Februar - UBS-Aktie letztlich leichter
Krypto-Experiment: Fonds ermöglicht Anlegern Investition in Whiskey-Token
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
Robinhood hebt Handelsbeschränkungen für GameStop-Aktien und Co. auf - Aktie mit Kursprung
Molecular Partners sieht COVID-19-Mittel auch bei Mutationen wirksam - Aktie zieht an
Swisscom macht 2020 weniger Umsatz und Reingewinn - Swisscom-Aktie reagiert kaum

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow in Grün -- SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Börsen verbuchen letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich zu. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit