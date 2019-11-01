Law Office of Marshall Silberberg Recognized as 2020 "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers®

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has been selected to the 2020 "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News-Best Lawyers®. The firm is regionally ranked in two practice areas: Tier 1 in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Tier 2 in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

U.S. News & World Report was founded in 1933 and publishes national news and information. The multi-platform news outlet is best known for its authoritative rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools, and Best Hospitals in the United States.

The "Best Law Firms" are ranked according to a rigorous selection process that includes client evaluations, peer review from experienced and skilled attorneys, and analysis of general demographic and background information on each firm and its lawyers. U.S. News & World Report then compares each firm's data with others within the same metropolitan area and at a national level, and uses a tier system that consists of three tiers.

Since 2004, the Law Office Marshall Silberberg has recovered more than $500 million on behalf of our clients. Founding Attorney Silberberg is focused exclusively on protecting the rights and best interests of injured individuals and has tried over 250 cases to verdict. He has also been recognized as a Super Lawyer in Irvine for 15 years in a row and considered a "Top Rated Medical Malpractice Attorney."

If you or a loved one has suffered a serious injury caused by negligence or medical malpractice in Orange County, contact the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg at (949) 565-4281 and request a free consultation today.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/law-office-of-marshall-silberberg-recognized-as-2020-best-law-firms-by-us-news-best-lawyers-300950005.html

SOURCE Law Office of Marshall Silberberg