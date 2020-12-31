SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0807 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’897 0.1%  Bitcoin 25’042 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8798 -0.2%  Öl 51.1 -0.5% 
Law Firm Goes the Extra Mile to Feed Local Families

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To fight increased food insecurity resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, San Mateo county-based employment law firm ILG Legal Office, PC recently organized a fundraiser and donated $1,500 to Give With Lily, a Bay Area non-profit that helps foster children, homeless youth, and local food banks.

In conjunction with ProVisors (a nationwide organization of professional advisors), ILG Legal led a team of 27 Bay Area professionals that benefited the local nonprofit Give With Lily while also raising funds for Feeding America, a national hunger relief association, by riding, running, and walking over 7,000 miles in two months using the Charity Miles app.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 54 million people in the US may face hunger this year, including more than 18 million children," said principal attorney and ILG Legal owner, Stephen Noel Ilg. "By raising money for both Feeding America and Give With Lily, we're able to help feed people across the country and in our own community."

This isn't ILG Legal's first time giving back to the community. Stephen Ilg has won multiple awards from the San Francisco Bar Association for public service work.  Mr. Ilg also requires all permanent attorneys to volunteer at workers' rights clinics, providing free services for low-income folks. The firm handles employment lawsuits for workers and employers and has also been known to do pro bono work related to sexual harassment and discrimination.

"There are almost twice as many hungry children now as there were in 2018," Mr. Ilg adds. "I thought 7,000 was pretty far for our team to ride and run, but we know we've still got a long way to go to help our neighbors in need."

Questions regarding the South San Francisco, California law firm can be directed to Stephen Ilg at 415-580-2574 or 262179@email4pr.com.

Questions regarding the South San Francisco, California law firm can be directed to Stephen Ilg at 415-580-2574 or 262179@email4pr.com.

SOURCE ILG Legal Office, PC

