LAVLE Launches Breakthrough Proteus Energy Storage System to Make Electrification Safer, More Reliable

BURLINGTON, Wash., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LAVLE today announced the launch of its flagship Proteus Lithium-Ion Battery Energy Storage System (Proteus ESS). Designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion storage technologies, LAVLE's Proteus sets new industry standards for safety, quality, and cost-effective energy storage solutions across the marine, defense, energy, rail, and other key industries.

Proteus utilizes LAVLE's groundbreaking battery management system (BMS), which is designed to maximize reliability, lifetime, and uptime, and further enhances Proteus' performance and safety characteristics, surpassing all other lithium-ion ESS on the market today.

Nearly 95 percent of the world's transportation energy comes from petroleum-based fuels, contributing to more than 15 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. While marine and other transportation sectors have shifted towards electrification to counter the negative environmental effects and reduce fuel and maintenance costs, the safety and performance constraints of current lithium-ion ESS have made wider adoption of electrification solutions challenging. LAVLE's Proteus surmounts these barriers and makes possible new applications of electric propulsion and energy storage in these sectors, which can have meaningful impacts on air emissions and sustainability.

Designed and developed by LAVLE Chief Technology Officer Dr. Ben Gully, who spearheaded thought leadership for lithium-ion battery safety within DNV-GL's Maritime Advisory Group and facilitated the positioning of marine systems as setting the highest lithium-ion battery safety standards in the world, Proteus is the safest and most reliable ESS on the market. Its features include:

A highly effective thermal management system that entirely mitigates the risk of thermal runaway, with high performance liquid cooling, optimized battery chemistry, and multi-layer propagation barriers.

A dual redundant design that ensures no single component failure anywhere in the system can take down more than a single battery string.

Industry-first gas and leak detection technologies in every module.

High-performance active and passive balancing systems to maximize system lifetime and reliability.

Cloud-based high security remote monitoring.

Mechanical design featuring rear blind mate connections and screwless integrated module locking mechanisms.

"LAVLE's Proteus is the superior solution for delivering the performance and assurance required to further advance electrification in marine transportation and other new markets," said Dr. Jason Nye, CEO, LAVLE. "This is just our first step in bringing innovative, next generation technologies to market that will have a meaningful impact for carbon reduction."

Proteus is currently undergoing certification by the world's leading classification society and recognized maritime industry advisor DNV-GL .

In addition to bringing Proteus to market, LAVLE is also making significant breakthroughs in the development of large format lithium metal battery (LMB) and solid-electrolyte battery (SEB) ESS. Currently in prototype testing, LAVLE's LMB and SEB ESS are enabled by battery cells and separator technology from 3DOM and offer unmatched performance and safety characteristics. LAVLE's LMB and SEB technologies have already achieved energy density of 420 Wh/kg in full size large format cells—more than double that of traditional lithium-ion batteries. The lower operating temperatures of LAVLE's LMB and SEB at 25 degrees Centigrade ambient temperature deliver the safety characteristics necessary for broad commercial application, compared to competing solutions requiring elevated temperatures.

"We are thrilled to see that dramatic reduction in carbon emissions is within our grasp because of LAVLE energy storage advancements incorporating 3DOM technology. This is indeed a sea change in energy storage technology and for those committed to the health of our environment," Nye added.

For more information on LAVLE, its Proteus ESS, and other technology developments, visit https://lavle.com.



About LAVLE

LAVLE USA, headquartered in Burlington, WA, is a supplier and developer of components for hybrid and electric propulsion systems for the defense, oil and gas, renewable energy, rail and marine transportation markets as well as development of battery modules using LAVLE's advanced Battery Management System (BMS) and making use of next generation battery cells, such as lithium metal anode batteries and solid electrolyte batteries from 3DOM.

