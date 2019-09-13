13.09.2019 04:00:00

Lauryn Lahr from Aquarium of the Bay receives Emerging Leader Award at CalTravel Summit in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lauryn Lahr, HR Volunteer and Social Media Coordinator at California's only Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium, was selected as one of the recipients of the 2019 Cal Travel Summit's Emerging Leader Awards. The award is presented to tourism professionals age 30 and under who demonstrate leadership initiative in California's Tourism Industry. This is the second year in a row for a representative from Aquarium of the Bay to receive this award.

"It's an honor to even be nominated, so to be chosen as a recipient is such an incredible feeling. Receiving a standing ovation onstage when the awards were presented was an amazing experience and I am so grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the tourism industry and meet some of it's key players," said Lauren Lahr after receiving this award.

 

SOURCE Aquarium of the Bay

