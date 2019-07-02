Lauritz.com Group A/S – Restructuring of Corporate bonds completed

No. 13/2019

Copenhagen, 2 July 2019

The restructuring of Lauritz.com A/S’ corporate bonds with ISIN: SE0005999521 has today been completed.

The proposal to change the bond Terms & Conditions (Amended Proposal) was accepted by bondholder on 28 June 2019. The approval from bondholders was subject to a number of conditions, mainly the posting of additional security to the bondholders. All conditions have now been satisfied, and the changes have become effective on 2 July 2019.

Following the changes the outstanding principal amount on the bonds is SEK 200m, the interest rate is 4% on SEK 130m and 7.5% on SEK 70m. The final redemption date is 17 December 2024 with yearly redemptions.

The changes will be included in the Interim report for Q2 2019 which will be released on 15 August 2019.

