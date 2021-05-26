Laurentian Bank Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Rania Llewellyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) ("Laurentian Bank" or the "Bank") along with the Bank's Board of Directors and Executive Committee joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Bank's historic 175-year milestone anniversary and close the market.

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers.

