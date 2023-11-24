Laurent-Perrier: Financial Press Release - Half-year results 2023-2024

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'852 0.2%  SPI 14'229 0.1%  Dow 35'273 0.5%  DAX 15'995 0.2%  Euro 0.9639 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'361 0.2%  Gold 1'992 0.1%  Bitcoin 32'934 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8838 -0.1%  Öl 81.3 -0.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Bayer10367293Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343ams24924656Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Neue Details bei NASDAQ-Wert Tesla-Aktie: Infos über Cybertruck abermals durch YouTube-Video aufgetaucht
Tencent und NASDAQ-Titel Meta kooperieren: Gemeinsames VR-Headset für chinesischen Markt geplant
FTX-Übernahme?: Spekulationen über FTX 2.0 beflügeln Kurs des nativen FTX-Token FTT
Microsoft-Aktien zugekauft: Diese Aktien befanden sich im 3. Quartal 2023 im Depot von Bill und Melinda Gates
Bereit für den nächsten Krypto-Run: Immer mehr Schweizer Banken bieten Krypto-Dienstleistungen an
Suche...
0% Kommission
Laurent Perrier Aktie [Valor: 813378 / ISIN: FR0006864484]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.11.2023 05:00:00

Laurent-Perrier: Financial Press Release - Half-year results 2023-2024

finanzen.net zero Laurent Perrier-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Laurent Perrier
120.00 EUR -0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Laurent-Perrier Group        Tours-sur-Marne, 24 November 2023

Financial press release
Results for the first six months of the 2023-2024 financial year

Laurent-Perrier: further growth in results.

The financial statements for the first six months of the 2023-2024 financial year to 30 September 2023, were approved by the Management Board on 21 November 2023 and examined on the same day by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr Patrick THOMAS.

The main audited consolidated financial data:

In millions of Euros
At 30 September 2023		1st 6 months
Financial Year
2022-2023
(1 April 2022 -
30 September 2022)		1st 6 months
Financial Year
2023-2024
(1 April 2023 -
30 September 2023)		Change vs FY N-1
Champagne sales159.3153.4-3.7%
Group turnover159.4158.4-0.6%
Operating profit53.157.4+ 8.1%
Operating margin % (*)33.3%37.4%+ 4.1 pts
Net profit - Group share36.938.6+ 4.7%
Earnings per share (in Euros)6.246.52+ €0.28
Operating cash flow (**)+ 30.7-13.1- €43.8m

* Margin calculated on champagne sales only
** Cash flow from operations - net investments

Commenting on the half-year results, Mr Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Management Board, said:

"After two years of strong growth, the Laurent-Perrier Group announces a further increase in its results in a market context that is down on the last two years. Thanks to investments in support of our brands and the quality of our Champagnes, we are once again seeing a favourable price/mix effect.
The Laurent-Perrier Group is thus maintaining the course of its value strategy by continuing to rely on the quality of its champagnes, the strength of its brands, the commitment of its teams and the control of its distribution. " 

Change in turnover:

During the period from 1 April 2023 to 30 September 2023, the champagne market recorded a decline in volumes shipped of -11.8% compared with the previous year, although the latter was a high basis for comparison. This decline reflects a return to normal consumption levels after the sharp rise seen in the post-Covid period.

Over the same period, the Group's sales volume was down -12.8% on the previous year. As a reminder, the 1st half of the previous year had been exceptional and had required the introduction of volume allocations over the 2nd half. The strength of the Group's brands and the quality of its champagnes have enabled it to pursue its value policy, generating a price-mix effect of +9.6% over the first half, offsetting most of the decline in volumes.
First-half consolidated sales (champagne sales) thus stands at €153.4 million at current exchange rates.

Change in profit:

During the first half of 2023-2024, the Group continued to invest for the long term, particularly in support of its brands and in business development. This investment in sales enhancement contributes to the strength of the brands and the price/mix effect. The Group's operating margin reached 37.4% at current exchange rates. The financial result was negatively impacted by the increase in interest rates because some of our debt is at variable rates. The Group share of net profit reached €38.6 million at current exchange rates, up +4.7%, and thus represents 24.4% of the Group's consolidated turnover.

Changes in operating cash flow and financial structure:

The increase in working capital required (mainly linked to the necessary replenishment of inventories) weighed on operating cash flow, which came to -€13.1m.

The interim consolidated balance sheet at 30 September 2023 reaffirms the strength of the Group's financial structure. Shareholders' equity, Group share, amounted to €574.6 million and net debt (*) stood at €203.8 million including available cash of €61.6 million. Gearing remains at an excellent level, at 0.35 at 30 September 2023, compared with 0.33 at 31 March 2022.

(*) Net debt: financial liabilities and other non-current debts + current debts – available cash

Outlook:

The Laurent-Perrier Group notes that the results published for the first half of the year cannot be extrapolated to its full 2023-2024 financial year. Indeed, the geopolitical context and strong inflationary pressure mean that we need to be very cautious about the outlook for the coming months.

The Laurent-Perrier Group is confidently and attentively pursuing its 2021-2025 business plan and maintaining its value strategy based on the following four pillars:

  • Exclusive focus on producing and selling high-end Champagne wines
  • Quality supply based on a partnership policy
  • A portfolio of strong, complimentary brands
  • Well-controlled worldwide distribution

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE:FP

Reuters: LPER.PA

Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares
It is included in the composition of the EnterNext© indices PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS.

Stéphane DALYAC
Chairman of the Management Board
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

  

The consolidated financial statements for the first six months of the 2023-2024 financial year were the subject of a limited audit by the statutory auditors (KPMG and PwC). All the corresponding financial data are available in the 2023-2024 half-year financial report, which will shortly be published on the Laurent-Perrier Group's financial website:

https://www.finance-groupelp.com/

Notes

Elements of the consolidated balance sheet

Group - in € millionAt 30 September 2022At 31
March 2023		At 30 September 2023
Shareholders' equity
Group share		524.3544.7574.6
Net debt202.5179.9203.8
Inventories and work in progress658.0592.8681.7

Financial agenda

Annual results 2023-2024:        24 May 2024

                                              

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Laurent Perrier S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Laurent Perrier S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG
23.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Ruhe an Thanksgiving
23.11.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp nach Zahlen stark
23.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Space Industry - Der Countdown läuft/Zalando - Im Shoppingfieber
23.11.23 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.11.23 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'316.42 18.38 90SSMU
Short 11'524.32 13.56 IQSSMU
Short 11'933.61 8.93 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'851.62 23.11.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'380.00 19.88
Long 10'172.25 13.91 3SSMZU
Long 9'696.58 8.64 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger mit herben Abschlägen am Donnerstagnachmittag
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Donnerstagvormittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger fällt am Donnerstagmittag tief
UBS prognostiziert mögliche US-Rezession 2024 und erwartet drastische Leitzinssenkungen
Vodafone-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Neue 5G-Technik spart ein Drittel des Strombedarfs
Bayer-Aktie etwas fester: Bayer eröffnet neue millionenschwere Produktionsanlage
Q3 2023 bei Bridgewater: Was hat sich im Dalio-gegründeten Hedgefonds geändert?
Wall Street und Japan in Feiertagspause. SMI beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich knapp unter 16'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich etwas höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit