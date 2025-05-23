Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’270 -0.9%  SPI 16’856 -0.8%  Dow 41’859 0.0%  DAX 23’999 -0.5%  Euro 0.9353 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’424 -0.6%  Gold 3’297 -0.5%  Bitcoin 91’827 1.5%  Dollar 0.8286 0.4%  Öl 64.1 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Relief Therapeutics125112599Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Sunrise Communications138622040Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Krypto-Portfolio aufbauen: 5 nützliche Tricks um in Bitcoin & Co. zu investieren
Hedgefonds-Manager Benton bullish für NVIDIA-Aktie - skeptisch bei Apple und Google
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: BYD baut Vorsprung aus - Neue Strategie und Lade-Offensive setzen Tesla unter Druck
Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Bitcoin setzt Rekordrally fort und klettert auf über 111'000 Dollar
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.05.2025 05:00:00

Laurent-Perrier: Financial Press Release - Annual results 2024-2025

Laurent Perrier
96.20 EUR -0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Laurent-Perrier GroupTours-sur-Marne, 23 May 2025

        

Financial press release
Results for the financial year 2024-2025

Laurent-Perrier: Annual result down,
but profitability remains high

The financial statements for the 2024-2025 financial year, ended 31 March 2025, were approved by the Management Board at its meeting on 20 May 2025 and reviewed the following day by the Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr Patrick THOMAS.

Key consolidated audited financial data:

In millions of Euros
At 31 March 2025		Financial year
2023-2024 (N-1)
(1 April 2023 -
31 March 2024)		Financial year
2024-2025
(1 April 2024 –
31 March 2025)		Change vs FY N-1
Champagne sales303.5282.9- 6.8%
Group revenue312.5294.4- 5.8%
Operating profit (loss)95.174.4- 21.8%
Operating margin % (*)31.3%26.3%- 5.0 pts
Net profit (loss) attributable to the Group63.647.4- 25.4%
Earnings per share (in Euros)€10.74€8.02- €2.72
Operating cash flow (**)+ 0.9- 11.2- 12.1

* Margin calculated on champagne sales only
** Cash flow from operations - net investments

     

Commenting on the annual results, Mr Stéphane Dalyac, Chairman of the Management Board, stated:

"In a context of a slowdown in the champagne market compared to previous years, the Group recorded an operating profit of €74.4 million for the 2024-2025 financial year.
Despite a decline from the record performance achieved in 2023-2024, the quality of our wines, the control of our distribution, and the investments made to support our brands have enabled us to maintain a high level of operating margin.
The Laurent-Perrier Group therefore continues to pursue its strategy, drawing on the excellence of its Champagnes, the expertise of its teams, the strength of its brands, and the control of its distribution."

Change in revenue:

During the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, the global Champagne market recorded a volume decline of -5.8% compared to N-1.
In this context, the Group experienced a -6.0% decrease in sales volumes over the same period compared to N-1.
Group revenue (Champagne sales) for the year declined by 6.8%, amounting to €282.9 million at current exchange rates.

Change in profit:

During the period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, the Group continued to invest for the long term in support of its brands and in business development. This investment in value creation has enabled the Group to maintain a high operating margin of 26.3% at current exchange rates.
Net profit attributable to the Group amounted to €47.4 million at current exchange rates, representing 16.1% of consolidated Group revenue.

Changes in operating cash flow and financial structure:

Operating cash flow stood at -€11.2 million for the 2024-2025 financial year, compared to +€0.9 million the previous year. This decline of -€12.1 million was mainly due to a -€17.0 million decrease in funds from operations, in line with the drop in net profit.

The consolidated balance sheet as at 31 March 2025 once again reflects the strength of the Group’s financial structure. Equity attributable to the Group stood at €627.3 million, while net debt (*) totalled €220.2 million, including €56.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. As a result, the gearing ratio remains at an excellent level, at 0.35, compared to 0.32 as at 31 March 2024.

(*) Net debt: non-current and current financial liabilities and other non-current liabilities, minus cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook:

In a period marked by significant geopolitical and economic uncertainty, the Laurent-Perrier Group moves forward with caution yet confidence, continuing to implement its business plan and maintaining the course of its value strategy, built on four key pillars:
- A single business dedicated to the creation and marketing of exceptional Champagne wines,
- A portfolio of renowned and complementary brands,
- Quality sourcing supported by a policy of solid partnerships, and
- Well-controlled worldwide distribution.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the rare family groups of champagne houses which is listed on the stock market, and which is exclusively dedicated to champagne, and focused on the high-end market. It has a large product portfolio renowned for its quality, based around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE:FP

Reuters: LPER.PA		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares
It is included in the composition of the EnterNext© indices PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext® FAMILY BUSINESS.





Stéphane DALYAC
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22















The audit procedures relating to the consolidated accounts for the 2024-2025 financial year have been carried out
by the statutory auditors (KPMG and PwC) and the audit report is being issued.
All the financial data will soon be published on the Laurent-Perrier Group's financial website:
https://www.finance-groupelp.com/

Notes

Champagne revenue analysis

 FY 2024-2025
(1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025)
Champagne revenue (€m)282.9
Change in %vs. FY N-1
Total change- 6.8%
o/w volume effect- 6.0%
o/w price/mix effect- 1.4%
o/w currency effect+ 0.6%

Elements of the consolidated balance sheet

Group - in € millionAs at
31 March 2024		As at
31 March 2025
Shareholders' equity
Group share		597.6627.3
Net debt191.6220.2
Inventories and work-in-progress644.1679.3

Financial agenda

  • General Meeting: 10 July 2025 at 4:00 p.m. in Reims, Hôtel de la Paix, 9 rue Buirette
  • Half-year results for the 2025-2026 financial year: End of November 2025 (date to be confirmed)

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Laurent Perrier S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Laurent Perrier S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Cintas
✅ Deutsche Boerse

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

22.05.25 Logo WHS Palo Alto Networks Aktie 2025: Wachstumsstar oder überbewertet? Der Cybersecurity-Riese im Fokus.
22.05.25 Julius Bär: 17.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
22.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: IT-Sicherheit – Wachsendes Schutzbedürfnis/Partners Group – Blick nach Fernost
22.05.25 Marktüberblick: Infineon gesucht
22.05.25 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
22.05.25 Bitcoin war gestern – Solana ist heute: Technologische Entwicklung im Fokus
21.05.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch
20.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, Nestlé, Swisscom
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’668.58 18.60 BNRSDU
Short 12’901.17 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’370.90 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’269.95 22.05.2025 17:31:45
Long 11’716.05 19.68 BX7SBU
Long 11’419.73 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’972.12 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie +49 Prozent: FDA erteilt "Rare Pediatric Disease Designation" für RLF-TD011
Metaplanet-Aktie nach Bitcoin-Käufen und Shortsqueeze mit Kurssprung - neuer Hype wie bei GameStop?
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: BYD baut Vorsprung aus - Neue Strategie und Lade-Offensive setzen Tesla unter Druck
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Bayer sichert sich China-Zulassung für neue Eylea-Dosierung
Dow schliesst unverändert - US-Techtitel etwas höher -- SMI gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX geht unter 24'000-Punkte-Marke in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Bitcoin setzt Rekordrally fort und klettert auf über 111'000 Dollar
Nestlé-Aktie etwas höher: Nestlé will laut CEO Freixe am Mineralwassergeschäft festhalten
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
freenet-Aktie sinkt trotzdem zweistellig: freenet bekräftigt Ausblick
BYD Aktie News: BYD verzeichnet am Donnerstagnachmittag Verluste

Top-Rankings

Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Im ersten Quartal 2025 hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
In diese Aktien hat George Soros im 1. Quartal 2025 investiert
Depot-Einblick
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Börsenlegende Bill Ackman hat mit seinem Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital im ersten Quartal 20 ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}