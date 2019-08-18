Laurence Fishburne Hosts an Upcoming "Behind The Scenes" Episode on Organic and Sustainably Produced Foods

MIAMI, August 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurence Fishburne is a revered actor who has many awards under his belt and fans of all ages across the globe. His work spans genres and generations. On television, he has also put his skills to use as the host for "Behind the Scenes," a series that covers topics important to today's world and gives viewers information in a fair and balanced way. Featuring industry experts on myriad topics and sectors, the show is designed primarily as an educational vehicle for content about trends and important topics in the world. A new episode will be dedicated to the sustainable food movement and will feature experts within the category.

Today, people in most areas in the US have a wide variety of organic fresh and stored produce available to choose from. But do any of them really know where our food comes from? What happens before it gets to consumers? And most importantly, what impact does its production have on the environment? Important questions about organic produce and food practices will be answered in this episode, with guests who bring expertise in the field.

The award-winning "Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne will keep viewers informed so they can make wise choices when it comes to their food and other aspects of their lives as consumers.

