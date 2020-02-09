09.02.2020 09:00:00

Laurence Fishburne hosts a "Behind The Scenes" episode that reviews Environmental Consciousness in the Service And Hospitality Industry

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John Wick" series star Laurence Fishburne is best-known for his diverse talents. Acting, directing, producing – Fishburne is no stranger to the big screen. The Hollywood star is lending his skills as host to the educative television show "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. The program covers a diverse array of subjects that impact lives all across the country. Coming to the show is an episode featuring the eco-friendly practices taking place in the service and hospitality industry.

More individuals are paying attention to their overall impact on the environment. When it comes to travel, it is no surprise how many people seek out places to stay that incorporate eco-friendly policies. As people become more environmentally conscious, the service and hospitality industry is taking note.

Newer hotels are incorporating eco-friendly concepts from the beginning – in their designs. They may enlist the help of solar or wind power in place of fossil fuels for energy. Older buildings are not able to change the models of their structures but can utilize eco-friendly practices, such as recommending guests use their towels more than once to cut down on water consumption. Or they may provide bulk multi-use toiletries to guests in place of single-use items to cut down on plastic waste.

The eco-friendly movement is impacting businesses around the world, and the hospitality and service industry is no exception. The upcoming episode of "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne will further discuss the policies this industry is using to aid the environment.

"Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is a high-quality educational program. The show is carefully reviewed before broadcast to a larger viewing audience and has accepted several awards for its endeavors in the television arena.

 

SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne

