Lauren M. Lombardi is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BAYSIDE, N.Y., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren M. Lombardi is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive for her outstanding contributions in the field of Accounting and acknowledgment of her excellence in leadership as President of LML Associates.     

LML Associates is a small, woman-owned business proudly serving clients at 1185 Corporal Kennedy St., Suite 6C with more than 20 years of experience leading a broad range of accounting and controllership responsibilities for small to medium-sized businesses. They specialize in servicing real estate development firms and real estate related businesses. As President, Ms. Lombardi leads the high-performance firm to help her clients:

  • Accurately and expeditiously managing financial analyses, reporting, payroll, regulatory and tax filings, and risk management to realize optimal cost efficiency and containment.
  • Forecasting and administering large budgets while identifying areas for cost reduction and measurably increasing annual revenues.
  • Improving internal processes—such as transitioning to more efficient accounting software systems—to facilitate more accurate and efficient operations.
  • Excelling within time-sensitive, fast-paced atmospheres while resolving issues and motivating teams to achieve maximum productivity.
  • Ensuring compliance with all joint venture and lending institution requirements.

As a seasoned and trusted accounting professional, Ms. Lombardi is an expert in her field with over 30 years of experience from managing comprehensive accounting tasks and analyzing financials and budgets to leading system implementations and producing detailed financial reports. Her success in efficiently managing cash flows, along with expertise in improving and updating internal controls and processes enables her to make a significant impact on the organizations she services.

Ms. Lombardi attributes her success, in no small part, to the help of her mentor and friend, Ms. Veronica Hackett of The Clarett Group.

As an active member of her community, Lauren serves as a member of the National Association of Professional Women and COMMON.

In her spare time, she is an avid reader and loves to travel.

For further information, please visit http://lmlnyc.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lauren-m-lombardi-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301100296.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

