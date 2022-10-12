Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.10.2022 00:30:00

Lauren Luyendyk Partners with Cupshe for an Exclusive Collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe has announced its latest launch in partnership with former Bachelor Season 22 favorite Lauren Luyendyk. As the brand's newest ambassador, the wife of Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk and new mom of three has collaborated with Cupshe to deliver the exclusive holiday collection, 'Let's Party' featuring party attire and mommy and me styles available exclusively at Cupshe.com. 

Lauren Luyendyk Partners with Cupshe for an Exclusive Collection. Photo credit: @tannerblackburn_

The Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collection incorporates the fun and playful spirit of Lauren, along with the accessible and fashion-forward styles Cupshe is adorned for at an approachable price point. The 35-piece collection features a selection of dresses, jackets, tops, bottoms, sets, rompers, accessories and selective mommy and me styles. Satin, sequin, velvet and bright hues are used to convey the celebration of love and connection through gathering together with friends and family this holiday season.

"I'm so excited to share my collection with Cupshe with the whole world," says Lauren Luyendyk. "Our holiday collection was made with so much love and I can't wait for everyone to enjoy all the gorgeous pieces. Cupshe and I hope this collection makes you look and feel like the life of the party this holiday season!"

"She's a super mom, amazing wife, great friend, and makes you feel like you can be the life of the party by being yourself and wearing the right outfit," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Collaborating with Lauren has been amazing, she truly embodies the soul of this collection."

The collection is available now exclusively on cupshe.com and ships globally, with prices ranging from $7.99-$42.99 USD in sizes XS to XL. Campaign images and hi-res flats are available HERE, and product shopping links HERE, and pricing can be found on the line sheet HERE

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is a global fashion e-tailer, offering standard and plus size swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. The brand is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Cupshe is widely known for their meticulous attention to fit and function, which has landed them as Amazon's number one best-selling swimwear line an astonishing five years in a row. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include JoJo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com.

Contact:
Adriana Chavez
818-620-9384 
adriana.chavez@cupshe.com

Cupshe Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lauren-luyendyk-partners-with-cupshe-for-an-exclusive-collection-301647938.html

SOURCE Cupshe

﻿

