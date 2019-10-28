+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 05:00:00

Laura Volz's newly released "50 Reasons to Get Married" is a beautiful collection of loving thoughts that voice out that wonder and sanctity of marriage

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "50 Reasons to Get Married: Get Hitched, Say I Do, Tie the Knot, Walk the Aisle, Jump the Broom": a stirring pool of pages about love, relationships, and marriage all spoken within the embrace of the Lord. "50 Reasons to Get Married: Get Hitched, Say I Do, Tie the Knot, Walk the Aisle, Jump the Broom" is the creation of published author Laura Volz, a writer who wishes to create and write books that will inspire and encourage others of God's power.

Volz shares, "50 Reasons to Get Married began as a collection of love notes to one extraordinary man. Let us leave no love note unwritten, no loving thought unspoken and no Godly seed of love left unplanted. May hopeful singles remain hopeful; may married folks find 50 reasons all their own to keep the fires of love and commitment burning."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Volz's new book is a captivating creation that gathers pages filled with messages of love that are crafted to spread joy, hope, and inspiration to create meaningful and lasting relationships.

View a synopsis of "50 Reasons to Get Married: Get Hitched, Say I Do, Tie the Knot, Walk the Aisle, Jump the Broom" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "50 Reasons to Get Married: Get Hitched, Say I Do, Tie the Knot, Walk the Aisle, Jump the Broom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "50 Reasons to Get Married: Get Hitched, Say I Do, Tie the Knot, Walk the Aisle, Jump the Broom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

