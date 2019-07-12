Laundrylux Acquires Direct Machinery Corporation, Hicksville, New York

INWOOD, N.Y., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundrylux announces acquisition of Direct Machinery Corporation, Hicksville, New York, led by CEO Ron Hirsch. "Direct Machinery has represented Milnor and Chicago Dryer commercial laundry machinery with distinction for many years, serving diverse institutional customers with automated systems processing up to 15,000 lbs. laundry per hour, and more. With capital and technology resources from Laundrylux, Direct Machinery will accelerate its business development, adding sales and management talent under Ron's leadership," states John Sabino, Laundrylux CEO.

"I've known Neal Milch's family and Laundrylux for decades; we are all committed to long-term sustainable growth and share confidence in the industry's future. Direct Machinery's broad customer base of commercial laundries and large hospitality and healthcare On Premise Laundries will be the foundation of our expansion," states Ron Hirsch, "and our partnership with Laundrylux provides continuity assurance to our customers."

Cody Milch, President of Laundrylux, notes "I'm delighted as the third generation of my family in the laundry business that we will be working with Blayne Hirsch - also third generation - in growing Direct Machinery. Our industry needs young talent that's excited about the future, so partnering with both Blayne and Ron is very exciting."

Neal Milch, Executive Chairman of Laundrylux, comments "With the acquisition of Direct Machinery, Laundrylux boldly expands the scope of its consolidation of professional laundry distribution to encompass world-renowned manufacturers. We now serve all customers, from industrial & commercial laundries to large and middle market OPL, vended laundry, and route laundry. Laundrylux's financial strength, strategic manufacturer relationships, broad product portfolio, digital marketing, technology platforms, financing, and equity participation for distribution partners, is unique in the industry."

Laundrylux is the largest independent integrated distributor of professional laundry equipment in the world, operating throughout North America.

Contact:

Laundrylux Investor Relations

ir@laundrylux.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laundrylux-acquires-direct-machinery-corporation-hicksville-new-york-300884182.html

SOURCE Laundrylux